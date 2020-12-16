Ryan Dufault

Waseca senior quarterback Ryan Dufault breaks through a hole against Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the Section 1AAA championship. Dufault ran for two touchdowns, including an 85-yarder in a 23-8 victory. (Nick Gerhardt/southernminn.com)

The Waseca football team held its annual awards banquet virtually Sunday to announce award winners from the past season.

Senior offensive/defensive lineman Marcus Hansen won the team’s MVP award and quarterback/safety Ryan Dufault won the team’s offensive MVP award. Senior Connor Buchele won the defensive MVP award and senior punter Ty Below won the special team’s MVP award. Offensive/defensive lineman Matt Seberson earned the team’s most improved award.

The Bluejays also made the all-academic silver team for posting a team GPA of 3.01. Dravyn Spies made the Class 3A all-academic team, too.

Senior wide receiver/defensive back Kyreese Willingham finished his career tied with his brother, Malik, for most receiving touchdowns with 20. He ranks second for catches in a game with 11 against Rocori and is third all-time in receiving yards with 990.

Dufault leaves with the most points scored in a career with 334, eclipsing previous record holder Hunter Rodriguez, who finished with 324. He also leaves Waseca as the No. 9 all-time leading rusher with 1,953 career yards.

Sophomore quarterback Oliver O’Brien won offensive MVP for the B squad and sophomore linebacker Payton Garza won the B squad defensive MVP award. Sophomore JD Delgado won the special teams MVP award and sophomore Griffin Krautkramer received the B squad’s most improved award.

