The Waseca football team held its annual awards banquet virtually Sunday to announce award winners from the past season.
Senior offensive/defensive lineman Marcus Hansen won the team’s MVP award and quarterback/safety Ryan Dufault won the team’s offensive MVP award. Senior Connor Buchele won the defensive MVP award and senior punter Ty Below won the special team’s MVP award. Offensive/defensive lineman Matt Seberson earned the team’s most improved award.
The Bluejays also made the all-academic silver team for posting a team GPA of 3.01. Dravyn Spies made the Class 3A all-academic team, too.
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Kyreese Willingham finished his career tied with his brother, Malik, for most receiving touchdowns with 20. He ranks second for catches in a game with 11 against Rocori and is third all-time in receiving yards with 990.
Dufault leaves with the most points scored in a career with 334, eclipsing previous record holder Hunter Rodriguez, who finished with 324. He also leaves Waseca as the No. 9 all-time leading rusher with 1,953 career yards.
Sophomore quarterback Oliver O’Brien won offensive MVP for the B squad and sophomore linebacker Payton Garza won the B squad defensive MVP award. Sophomore JD Delgado won the special teams MVP award and sophomore Griffin Krautkramer received the B squad’s most improved award.