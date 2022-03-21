The Waseca County News All-Area basketball teams and honorable mentions highlight the top boys basketball players from the Waseca Bluejays, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs.
The season averages read as: points per game (PPG), rebounds per game (RPG), assists per game (APG), steals per game (SPG) and blocks per game (BPG). Players are listed alphabetically within teams.
WCN All-Area First Team:
Elijah Breck — Senior Forward (Waseca)
Season averages: 17.0 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.2 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.6 BPG
After the Bluejays hit a reset with most of its state championship roster graduating, Breck stepped in, instantly became a go-to option on a new-look Waseca team and finished the year as the Bluejays’ leading scorer. He also used his 6-foot-5-inch frame to become Waseca’s leading rebounder and one of its best defenders near the basket.
Landon Dimler — Sophomore Guard (JWP)
Season averages: 24.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 4.4 APG, 2.5 SPG, 1.0 BPG
Simply put, Landon Dimler was the most dynamic player among all area schools throughout the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard helped the Bulldogs transition from a four-win season a year ago to a 15-12 record thanks to his ability to score at will, while also leading every other statistical category among all players in the area. The Bulldogs will see plenty of more wins with Dimler and the rest of the sophomore class returning for two more seasons.
Porter Peterson — Senior Guard (NRHEG)
Season averages: 17.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.9 SPG
As a part of a three-headed scoring beast, Porter Peterson not only finished the season as NRHEG’s leading scorer, but as one of the leading scorers among all players. Peterson helped run the point in NRHEG’s offense and routinely showcased his ability to score from anywhere on the court. He also wasn’t afraid to dish the ball out as well, as he finished as the Panthers’ assist leader.
Damarius Russell — Freshman Guard (Waseca)
Season averages: 14.1 PPG, 2.75 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.1 SPG
Damarius Russell missed a good chunk of time on the court with a Bluejays team that got some unlucky draws with illness and injuries throughout the season. But when Waseca’s freshman guard was on the court, he was more than noticeable with his ability to create shots and provide some overall offensive stability, especially during the playoffs. Russell will be a key figure in the next couple seasons of Waseca basketball.
Tyrone Wilson — Senior Forward (NRHEG)
Season averages: 15.0 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.6 APG, 2.2 SPG
Tyrone Wilson did everything you can on the court and he did it well. NRHEG’s senior forward not only finished as one of its leading scorers by being able to score at will and extend his game beyond the arc when needed, but Wilson was able to utilize his speed, size and athleticism to become one of the best rebounders and defenders among the area players.
WCN All-Area Second Team:
Shaun Hulscher — Senior Guard (Waseca)
Season averages: 9.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.7 SPG
Hulscher established himself as one of Waseca’s leaders in the back court early on and was one of the Bluejays’ primary ball handlers throughout the season, while also being able to provide a spark offensively with his drives to the hoop and spot up shots from deep. His athleticism helped him as one of the better rebounders among all players and was one of the Bluejays top playmakers.
Memphis James — Sophomore Guard (JWP)
Season averages: 13.6 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.4 APG, 1.9 SPG
Memphis James’ ability to score the ball alongside Dimler provided a nice 1-2 combo for the Bulldogs throughout the season. While Dimler leaned more toward driving to the hoop, James was JWP’s top shooting threat from beyond the arc and finished with a team-leading 57 made 3-pointers this season. He’ll play a big role in the Bulldogs hunt for postseason success in the next two seasons.
Daxter Lee — Sophomore Guard (NRHEG)
Season averages: 13.8 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.3 APG, 2.0 SPG
Daxter Lee was always able to provide an offensive spark for the Panthers and while not as consistent in scoring as Peterson and Wilson, he more than showcased his ability to take over games, which was highlighted by a 40-point, 10 3-pointer game against JWP towards the end of the season. Lee was also active on the glass, was a great playmaker and will certainly be one of the top area players returning next season.
Parker Link — Senior Guard (Waseca)
Season averages: 8.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.0 SPG
On a roster loaded with guard depth, Link was still able to provide some reliable scoring for the Bluejays, while also being one of Waseca’s better playmakers and providing some additional help with rebounds. Link was another player that carved out an important role early on and was a key component of Waseca’s backcourt.
Cole Schlueter — Sophomore Forward (JWP)
Season averages: 7.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.0 APG, 0.66 SPG
Even with Dimler and James at the helm for scoring, Schlueter was still able to carve out a small role offensively while playing near the paint. Where Schlueter really helped out was on the glass after finishing as JWP’s second leading rebounder behind Dimler and the fourth best rebounder among the area players at nearly six rebounds per game.
WCN All-Area Honorable Mentions:
Ryan Kronbach — Sophomore Forward (JWP)
Season averages: 4.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG 1.6 APG, 1.3 SPG
While Kronbach’s offensive numbers won’t immediately jump out at you, the sophomore forward provided an always-needed defensive edge and will be a reliable piece among JWP’s young sophomore core in the coming seasons.
Jack Olson — Senior Forward (NRHEG)
Season averages: 4.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.2 APG, 0.5 SPG
With Peterson, Wilson and Lee taking over the bulk of scoring for NRHEG, Jack Olson was a reliable piece when it came to getting rebounds and would aid the Panthers with the occasional basket when needed.
Isaac Potter — Senior Forward (Waseca)
Season averages: 5.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.5 SPG
Potter was the only Bluejay that started and played in all 28 games this season as Waseca’s ironman, despite the constant battles it had with injuries and illnesses. He was one of Waseca’s best rebounders and was able to help out offensively and defensively throughout the season.