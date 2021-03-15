Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW LIFTING NORTHEAST THIS MORNING... ...A VERY TIGHT GRADIENT IN TOTAL SNOWFALL EXPECTED JUST WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER... .A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through this afternoon for areas north of a line from Redwood Falls to Mankato, and Albert Lea. The Winter Storm warning south of this line has been cancelled. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for areas just north of the Winter Storm Warning. A band of moderate to heavy snow will continue this afternoon. It will resume its track to the northeast late this afternoon while it weakens in intensity. Rates of over an inch per hour are possible in the warning area. Occasional light snow or freezing drizzle are possible this evening. Total accumulations of 5 to 9 inches are expected in the warning area with 3 to 5 inches expected in the advisory area. Amounts will diminish quickly near and east of the Mississippi River, although an inch or two are possible into Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&