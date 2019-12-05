The Waseca boys wrestling team kicked off their season with a bang as they took third place out of 14 teams at the Tonka Turkey Tussle Saturday in Minnetonka. Of the 200 or so wrestlers participating in the tournament, 13 were Bluejays.
Waseca had a strong first round of action with 10 of the 13 wrestlers winning their first match, nine of them recorded a pin. In the next round the Bluejays had another strong showing, recording six pins along with two major decisions and a tech fall. Waseca was at the top of the scoreboard in team points multiple times throughout the first two rounds, but dropped out after four Bluejays lost their matches in the second round.
The format at the Tonka Turkey Tussle is that after the first two rounds all of the wrestlers are separated into four pools based on their performance in the first two matches. Pool A consisted of the top four wrestlers for each weight and they wrestled for first through fourth place. Pool B wrestled for fifth through eighth, Pool C was for ninth to 11th place and Pool D fought for 12th through 16th. From there on out all of the wrestlers went on to wrestle three more matches in round robin format.
Waseca had six wrestlers in Pool A, one in Pool B, two in Pool C and one in Pool D. After all of the round robin matches were over Waseca stood in third place as a team with 379.5 points. The Bluejays showed a lot of individual success and had two wrestlers winning the championship at their weight. Mason Gehloff put up a victory at 113 pounds and Luke Osweiler walked away with a victory of his own at 120 pounds.
Kaden Johnson went 4-1 and placed third with 24 team points while Oliver O'Brien also went 4-1, which was good enough for second place at his weight with 43.5 team points.
Elijah Johannsen was 1-4 overall and placed 12th with 13 team points. Tyler Klinger posted a record a of 3-2 on the day and took sixth place with 27.5 team points. Christian Rodriguez competed at 145 pounds put together a 2-3 record and took home fourth place with 35 team points.
Payton Garza had a 4-1 record overall at 152 pounds and placed fifth with 34 team points. Blake Wendland wrestled at 160 lbs and record a 2-3 record on the day. Wendland finished in 4th place with 34 team points. Daniel Kuhns finished with a 2-3 record and placed 10th with four team points.
Liam Aberle competed at 195 lbs and brought home a seventh place finished with 26 team points while finishing 2-3 overall. Payten Haack placed fifth with a 3-2 record and scored 14 team points. Lastly, Jacob Hertzog wrestled at 285 points and went 3-2 overall with a third place finish and 40 team points to end the day.