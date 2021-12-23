The Waseca County News All-Area football teams recognize outstanding players from the schools in the WCN coverage area: the Waseca Bluejays, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs.
WCN All-Area First Team
Oliver O’Brien (Waseca - Junior QB/DB)
Season stats: 80-for-152 for 1251 yards and 11 TDs, 171 rushes for 1045 yards and 10 TDs; 24 tackles, two interceptions and four pass defends
O’Brien played a vital role in the success of the Bluejays in the 2021. On offense, he was an outstanding dual-threat quarterback that recorded over 1,000 yards through the air and on the ground as only one of three Bluejays to ever accomplish it. Defensively, he led all Bluejays interceptions with his team-high of two. O’Brien has one more season left with Waseca and the sky's the limit as to what he can accomplish.
Mason DeKruif (Waseca - Senior HB/LB)
Season stats: 79 rushes for 434 yards and 11 TDs, 15 receptions for 151 yards and 2 TDs; 36 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception, two passes defended
The best word to use to describe DeKruif’s impact with the Bluejays is “play-maker.” The senior showed up on both sides of the ball as one of their biggest contributors. He led Waseca and all players in rushing touchdowns and was a go-to guy in the redzone on offense. On defense, he was all over the place for the Bluejays and finished third on the team in sacks, tied for fourth for pass deflections and tied for second in interceptions.
Andrew Phillips (NRHEG - Junior HB/DB/DE)
Season stats: 129 rushes for 749 yards and nine touchdowns, 10 receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown; 22 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, one pass breakup
Phillips carved out a huge role in NRHEG’s offense during the 2021 season. The junior running back was their leading rusher and tied for third in rushing touchdowns among all players. What also helped Phillips stand out was his contributions on the defensive side of the ball. He recorded 22 total tackles, 20 of which were solo tackles, and was second on NRHEG in tackles for loss and on pass breakups.
Bo Budach - (NRHEG - Senior WR/DB)
Season stats: 21 receptions for 433 yards and eight TDs; 32 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, two pass breakups
Budach also played a huge role offensively and defensively for the Panthers. He finished as their top receiver and led all players in receiving touchdowns. He finished second among all players in receptions and in receiving yards. Defensively, Budach was fourth on NRHEG in total tackles, led with two pass breakups and tied with Phillips with 6.0 tackles for loss.
Isaac Potter (Waseca - Senior WR/DB)
Season stats: 26 receptions for 561 yards and six touchdowns; 31 total tackles, one fumble recovery, five pass deflections, one interception
Isaac Potter had a phenomenal year in his senior season with the Bluejays. He was the all-area leader in receptions and receiving yards and finished in second behind Budach for receiving touchdowns. His 561 receiving yards also went down as the fifth most in Waseca school history. Defensively, Potter was one of the Bluejays top defensive backs with a team-high five pass deflections.
Jarret Ahlschlager (Waseca - Senior LB/QB)
Season stats: 81 total tackles, 6.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, one blocked kick; 26 rushes for 107 yards and three touchdowns
Plain and simple, Ahlschlager was one of, if not the best defensive players in the surrounding area and the stats back him up. He led a Bluejays defense that allowed 12 points per game with a team-high 81 tackles and 6.0 sacks, along with a fumble recovery and a blocked kick. He even got some time as a mobile quarterback and rushed for three touchdowns in the process.
Clay Stenzel (NRHEG - Senior LB/FB)
Season stats: 73 solo tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss; nine rushes for 128 yards and one touchdown
Without a doubt, Stenzel was one of the heartbeats on the Panthers defense last season. He led the team in tackles with 59 solo and 28 assisted for 73 total and also led the team with an outstanding 11.0 tackles for loss. He ranked second behind Ahlschlager for the leading tackler among all players. He also got some limited time on offense and recorded a rushing touchdown in the process.
Jack Cahill (JWP - Junior LB/OL/HB)
Season stats: 72 solo tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks; 32 rushes for 157 yards and two touchdowns, two receptions for 27 yards and one touchdown
It was a difficult season for the Bulldogs, but junior Jack Cahill was one of the major bright spots. He put his name up there as one of the top defensive players with the third most tackles among players, while also adding in 6.5 tackles for loss and a half sack. He was also one of three running backs that saw carry for the Bulldogs and tallied two touchdowns.
Maverick Knutson (NRHEG - Senior OL/DL)
Season stats: 33.5 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 9.0 tackles for loss
Knutson was one of NRHEG’s most productive linemen during the season and posted the third most tackles on the team, the second most tackles for loss and led the team with 1.5 sacks. When it came to battling in the trenches, Knutson was one of the guys that would step up for the Panthers.
Derek Bakken (Waseca - Senior OL/DL)
Season stats: 40 total tackles, 5.0 sacks, one fumble recovery
Bakken was a force on the defensive line for the Bluejays. While also adding in the fourth most tackles on the team, Bakken was able to generate pressure up front and finished second on the team and among all players with his 5.0 sacks in 2021. He was also on the list of Bluejays that recovered a fumble.
Ian Medin (Waseca - Senior OL/DL)
Season stats: two total tackles
Medin’s presence on the field made a large impact on the scoreboard and on the stats sheet, but not under his name. He served as Waseca’s top offensive lineman and was a big reason why guys like O’Brien, DeKruif, Rodriguez, etc. were able to combine for 4,429 total yards, 41 rushing touchdowns and 11 receiving touchdowns as a team. Some games were won in the trenches and Medin thrived in those battles.
WCN All-Area Second Team
Porter Peterson (NRHEG - Senior QB/DB)
Season stats: 34-of-72 for 552 yards and seven touchdowns, 52 rushes for 155 yards and four touchdowns
Peterson was off to a good start under center for the Panthers before an injury forced him to the defensive side of the ball and forced to wear a club. Despite the injury, he still recorded the second most passing touchdowns among all players and had the signs of a way better season than what he ended up with.
Christian Rodriguez (Waseca - Junior HB)
Season stats: 114 rushes for 812 yards and nine touchdowns, five receptions for 125 yards; seven total tackles
Rodriguez was a workhorse out of the backfield for the Bluejays and played a big role getting them down the field. His season stats were very identical to NRHEG’s Andrew Phillips, but Rodriguez wasn’t as involved defensively. With still another year left under his belt, he figures to be one of the top returning players in the 2022 season.
Shaun Hulscher (Waseca - Senior WR/DB)
Season stats: 17 receptions for 237 yards and one touchdown, five rushes for 104 yards and one touchdown; 30 tackles, three pass deflections, one interception (returned for touchdown)
Hulscher was a swiss army knife for Waseca, as he contributed on offense as its second leading receiver in yards and catches, on defense as one of their leading defensive backs and on special teams with kicking duties. He went 3-of-4 on field goals and 20-of-30 on point after attempts.
Max Neaves (Waseca - Junior LB/RB)
Season stats: 52 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass deflection, one forced fumble, one blocked punt (returned for touchdown); three receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown, eight rushes for 64 yards
Next to Ahlschlager, Neaves was all over the place for the Bluejays and making plays on all sides of the ball. He was second on the team in tackles, fourth in sacks, fifth in pass deflections and blocked a punt for a touchdown. He did all of this while still producing on the offensive side of the ball. He’ll return as one of the captains for the 2022 Bluejays.
Jack Nelson (Waseca - Senior LB)
Season stats: 68 tackles, one pass deflection, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick
Nelson helped round out an outstanding core of Waseca linebackers and was its second leading tackler behind Ahlschlager and did his part in forcing two turnovers for the Bluejays with his fumble recovery and blocked kick.
Austin Westphal (JWP - Senior HB/DB)
Season stats: 139 rushes for 506 yards and five touchdowns, five receptions for 54 yards; 40 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, eight passes defended
Westphal was a workhorse for the Bulldogs on the offensive side of the ball. He finished as their leading rusher, while also carving out a role catching passes and being a reliable piece on defense.
Kelton Erler (JWP - Junior LB/TE)
Season stats: 58 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four passes defended, two fumbles recovered; four receptions for 57 yard and one touchdown
Erler served as one of the Bulldogs top defensive players and was any and everywhere on the gridiron making plays and forcing turnovers. He finished second on the team in tackles and in sacks, as well as leading the team with two fumble recoveries.
Jack Olson (NRHEG - Senior WR/DB)
Season stats: 13 receptions for 153 yards and three touchdowns; 42.5 tackles, one sack, 2.5 tackles for loss
Olson served a big role on both sides of the ball, serving as the Panthers second leading receiver behind Budach and as their second leading tackler behind Stenzel. He also recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and tied for second on the team for sacks.
Brendan Brown (Waseca - Junior OL/DL)
Season Stats: 22.5 tackles, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble
Brown played a solid role on Waseca’s defensive line and recorded 22.5 tackles while finishing fourth on the team in sacks and being another one of the three players to force a fumble. With Bakken and Medin graduating, Brown will be one of the players stepping up on the line next season
Cole Schlueter (JWP - Sophomore OL/DL)
Season stats: 27 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, one sack
Schlueter was one of the most productive linemen for the Bulldogs after recording 27 tackles, one sack and 6.0 tackles for loss in his sophomore season. He’ll be a staple of the Bulldogs in his final two seasons.
Makota Misgen (NRHEG - Junior OL/DL)
Season stats: 26 tackles, one sack, 4.5 tackles for loss
Rounding out the second team, Misgen was one of NRHEG’s most active linemen behind Knutson. He finished the year fifth on the team in tackles and in tackles for loss. He’ll be another key piece returning to the Panthers in 2022.
WCN All-Area Honorable Mentions
Kaeden Johnson (Waseca - Sophomore HB/DB)
Season stats: 35 rushes for 398 yards and two touchdowns, one reception for 27 yards and a touchdown, 44-yard punt return touchdown
Ryder Thissen (JWP - Junior RB/LB)
Season stats: 36 rushes for 225 yards and one touchdown, six receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown; 23 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two passes defended
Walker Thompson (NRHEG - Senior OL/DL)
Season stats: 23 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss
Karson Lindsay (JWP - Junior QB/DB)
Season stats: 37-of-105 for 562 yards and four touchdowns; 16 tackles, two interceptions, six passes defended
Mateo Mathias (Waseca - Senior OL/DL)
Season stats: 32 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery