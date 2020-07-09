Rochester made the most of its opportunities Wednesday in a 6-1 victory over Waseca in Rochester.
The Roadrunners got all six runs off one hit as Braves’ errors and walks piled up.
“We had just two bad innings tonight but that was enough to do us in,” Tink Larson said.
Aaron Stanek reached on a one-out error, Bryan McCauley and Kosel followed with back-to-back walks. A wild pitch allowed Stanek to score and McCauley scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 2-0. Matt Kosel later scored on an error for a 3-0 lead.
Walks, wild pitches and a home run added three more runs for Rochester in the fifth inning. Parker Holstrom, Dave Jenson and Ethan Simonson all drew walks to start the inning. Nolstrom scored on a double play and Adam Peterson hit a two-run home run for a 6-0 advantage.
Waseca got a run back in the seventh when Sheldon Gant drew a leadoff walk. Kyle Waugh followed with an infield single. Then Alex Feeney walked to load the bases with two outs for Erik Simmons, who came through with an RBI single.
Roadrunners’ starter Tyler Zelma threw five perfect innings where he struck out nine while not allowing a hit or a walk. The Braves (1-3, 1-3 Twin Rivers) struck out 16 times in the game and finished with just four hits.
Simmons went 2-for-4 with an RBI and made a sensational catch in right field. Waugh and Zach Hoehn had the other two hits for Waseca.
Cam Madsen lasted four innings and allowed five runs, two earned on two hits. He walked seven and hit another batter. Aaron Thursdale threw an inning of relief where he gave up one run on one hit and walked one. Sheldon Gant threw three shutout innings where he allowed two hits, two runs and struck out four. Braves pitchers combined to walk 10 batters.
Waseca will face Owatonna Friday in Waseca at 7:30 p.m.