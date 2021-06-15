Five local athletes from Owatonna and Waseca High Schools will be competing in the Class AA boys state track and field meet on Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The meet will begin at approximately 10 a.m. with the first event being the 4x800-meter relay.
Owatonna's Justin Gleason, Ryan Gregory and Jack Titchenal as well as Waseca's Marcus Hansen and Matt Seberson will be among the athletes competing for a state title in their respective events. Below is a preview of each of the five events in which the athletes will be participating.
110-meter hurdles
Top seed: George Jackson, Hopkins
Seeding time: 14.21 seconds
Local athlete: Jack Titchenal, Owatonna
Seeding time: 14.92 seconds (4th)
Titchenal enters the meet as the fourth seed among the 16 athletes in his event placing him among the favorites to win. That said, 0.71 seconds is a significant amount of time to make up in a race as short as the 110-meter hurdles. The key for Titchenal is to clear his hurdles without any excessive height and to not catch his foot on any. In all likelihood, he will need to run a technically perfect race in order to come out on top, something that he is perfectly capable of doing.
300-meter hurdles
Top seed: Jack Kocher, Lakeville North
Seeding time: 39.02 seconds
Local athlete: Ryan Gregory, Owatonna
Seeding time: 39.79 seconds (3rd)
The story with Gregory is similar to that of Titchenal. If his technique is solid and he doesn't trip over any hurdles, Gregory has a real shot at bringing home the gold back to Owatonna. Luckily, Kocher is a familiar opponent, which may give him some insight into what it will take to beat him.
Long Jump
Top seed: Justin Gleason, Owatonna
Seeding jump: 22-feet-9.25-inches
Local athlete: Justin Gleason, Owatonna; Matt Seberson, Waseca
Seeding jumps: 22-feet-9.25 inches; 22-feet-3-inches (2nd)
Gleason enters the state meet as the top overall seed after setting a new personal and Owatonna High School record during the Section 1AA meet. Coincidentally, Seberson also set the Waseca High School record with his jump during the Section 2AA meet, which earned him the second seed. While there is a decent chance that the local athletes can win the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, there is a great chance that either Gleason or Seberson will come out on top. Regardless of the final result, this should be a fun event to keep an eye on.
Discus
Top seed: Marcus Hansen, Waseca
Seeding throw: 170-feet-8-inches
Local athlete: Marcus Hansen, Waseca
Seeding throw: 170-feet-8-inches
To put it bluntly, this is Hansen's event to lose. His best throw during the section meet went at least one foot further than any other athlete's in the field. Rosemount's Hayden Bills toss of 169-feet-8-inches is the only one that compares to what Hansen did last week. If he shows up in the right mindset, something that won't be a problem for him, he should win.
Shot put
Top seed: Marcus Hansen, Waseca
Seeding throw: 62-feet-7.5-inches
Local athlete: Marcus Hansen, Waseca
Seeding throw: 62-feet-7.5-inches
Similar to the discus, but perhaps even more so, Hansen is the runaway favorite to win the shot put event. He broke the Waseca High School record for the fourth time this season during the section meet with his throw of 62-feet-7.5-inches. He's previous record was nearly three feet shorter than his put last week. Fergus Falls' Alexander Jensen enters the meet as the second seed after the threw 54-feet-7-inches during his section meet. For reference, that distance would be one Hansen's worst of the spring.