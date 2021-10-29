The boys and girls cross country teams from Waseca made their way to Faribault North Alexander Park on Thursday to take part in the Section 1AA Championship meet, where the Bluejays earned a state qualifier in the boys and girls race.
Overall, the Waseca girls (99) finished in third place out of 11 teams, which put them just outside a state meet berth by two points with Faribault finishing with 97 team points. The boys (187) finished in eighth place out of 11 teams. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (80) took first in the girls race and Winona took first in the boys race (77).
The highlight of the day for the Bluejays came with freshman Isaac Feldkamp and junior Ella Dufault, who both finished in second in their respective races and both qualified for their respective Class AA state meet.
Ella Dufault powered the girls third place finish with her time of 19 minutes, 0 seconds for her second place finish. Callie Dufault didn’t finish far behind, taking eighth place with a time of 20:36.0.
Cora McCabe and Stella Omtvedt were the third and fourth runners to finish for Waseca. McCabe (21:35.2) took 23rd place and Omtvedt (21:41.3) took 25th. The girls finished the day after rattling off finishes from Alayna Akers (22:22.8) in 41st, Evelyn O’Brien (22:39.8) in 45th and Kya Hoof (22:45.8) in 47th.
Isaac Feldkamp's second-place finish came with a time of 17:12.0. Joe Feldkamp finished behind him in 16th place with a time of 18:04.8, followed by Addison Sampson in 43rd with a time of 19:13.6.
Tyler Jellum (19:55) took 62nd, Tristan Godwin (20:01.3) took 64th, Reed Anderson (21:33.5) took 76th and Bobby Mortensen (21:45.2) took 77th en route to the Bluejays eighth place finish.
Isaac Feldkamp and Ella Dufault will represent the Bluejays in the Class AA state meet, which will take place at St. Olaf College on Nov. 6. Feldkamp will run in the boys race that starts at 2:30 p.m. and Dufault will run in the girls race that starts at 3:30 p.m.