Waseca junior Mason Gehloff got the rematch he wanted, just not in the round he expected.
Gehloff, the Class 2A No. 2-ranked wrestler, met Simley’s No. 1-ranked Reid Nelson Saturday at the Class 2A state individual meet at 113 pounds at the Xcel Energy Center but instead of the match determining a state champion, it served as the third-place match.
Nelson (44-6) handed Gehloff his only loss of the regular season, a 3-2 match, at the Rochester Century Invite and Gehloff anticipated another shot at Nelson. He got it but Nelson came away with another victory, this time 4-3 to claim third place.
Both Gehloff and Nelson suffered semifinal losses to reach the third-place match. Gehloff lost 4-2 to Big Lake’s third-ranked Christian Noble when Noble got a takedown on the edge of the mat with two seconds remaining. Nelson lost to New London-Spicer’s No. 4-ranked Ty Bisek 5-4 in his semifinal match.
Both made quick work of their opponents in wrestlebacks. Gehloff defeated Marshall’s Dylan Louwagie 12-1 while Nelson pinned Hutchinson’s Grant Pierce.
“That’s not exactly the finish we had in mind,” Bluejays head coach Jake Janike said.
Gehloff (39-3) came away from the tournament with things to work on.
“I know what I need to work on now,” Gehloff said. “I know what I need to work on on the bottom, just keep moving, controlling the ties, clearing the ties.”
Gehloff led 2-1 after the first period against Nelson but Nelson tied it with a second-period escape. In the third period, Nelson got two quick back points and held on for the win despite giving up a stalling point.
“Mason seems extremely determined to work on those and do what it takes,” Janike said.
Gehloff worked from the bottom position in the third period but couldn’t find an escape. Gehloff and Nelson got tied up in stalemates on four different occasions and Nelson got a stalling warning before getting called for stalling late in the match.