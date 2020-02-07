New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva kept the momentum from a third-place finish at the Rochester Century Panther Invite going Thursday as it finished 3-0 at a quadrangular against United South Central, Norwood Young America and St. Clair/Mankato Loyola in Wells.
The Panthers defeated Norwood Young America 51-6, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 39-18 and rival USC 33-30.
“We have kept the momentum that we have built, and again wrestled fairly well,” NRHEG head coach Shawn Larson said.
Nikolas Petsinger at 120 pounds, Andrew Reich at 138 pounds and Ralph Roesler at 170 all went 3-0. Conner Okland also went 2-0 at 182 pounds with two falls.
“We had a great night, I do not remember the last time that we were able to have three wins in one night,” Larson said.
There were four double forfeits against St. Clair/Mankato Loyola and the Panthers won two matches by forfeit. Agro Gushwa won by fall at 145 pounds with a pin of Jack Klinder in 28 seconds.
There were three double forfeits against Norwood Young America and NRHEG also won a match by forfeit. Annabelle Petsinger, Parker Bunn, Nikolas Petsinger, Reich, Cameron Cantu and George Roesler all won by fall.
Okland’s pin of USC’s Collin Vancleave at 182 pounds in 2 minutes, 6 seconds wrapped up the win for the Panthers as a double forfeit at 195 pounds put the match out of reach for the Rebels.
NRHEG trailed 19-9 after 145 pounds but won the next two matches by forfeit. Ralph Roesler extended the lead to 27-19 with a fall in 22 seconds against Matt Beyer.
The Panthers will begin the Section 2A team tournament Thursday. Section seeding will be determined Monday.