The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton wresting team registered a 46-36 victory Thursday night in Waterville against Triton.
The Grizzlies were helped by pins from Brady Murphy (106-pound weight class) and Maddox Moreno (182), in addition to five forfeits from the Cobras. WEM/JWP is next scheduled to wrestle Saturday morning at the Byron Invite.
Full results from the win against Triton are listed below:
106: Brady Murphy (WEM/JWP) over Theo Kispert (T) (Fall 1:00).
113: Charles Adams (WEM/JWP) over (T) (For.).
120: Carson James (WEM/JWP) over (T) (For.).
126: Hunter Garness (T) over Zach Quast (WEM/JWP) (Fall 1:26).
132: Jonathan Daschner (WEM/JWP) over (T) (For.).
138: Hunter Stark (T) over Lucas Morsching (WEM/JWP) (Fall 3:59).
145: Gavin Krause (WEM/JWP) over Austan Adreon (T) (MD 15-7).
152: Liam Schlichting (T) over Kelton Erler (WEM/JWP) (Fall 1:45).
160: Owen Garness (T) over Isiah Winter (WEM/JWP) (Fall 0:09).
170: Jack Cahill (WEM/JWP) over (T) (For.).
182: Maddox Moreno (WEM/JWP) over Austin Scanlan (T) (Fall 1:13).
195: Christian Schrom (T) over Dylan Holicky (WEM/JWP) (Fall 2:33).
220: Sam Carlson (WEM/JWP) over (T) (For.).
285: Corbin Giesler (T) over Keegan Kuball (WEM/JWP) (Fall 1:13).