New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva scored a big win over rival Blooming Prairie Friday 58-55 in Blooming Prairie.
The Panthers (11-9, 5-6 Gopher) had four players reach double figures in scoring to knock off the Class 1A No. 6-ranked Blossoms (15-3, 8-2 Gopher). Sophie Stork and Faith Nielsen each had 14 points for NRHEG as it handed Blooming Prairie just its third loss of the season. Raquel Fischer had 12 points, six rebounds while Sidney Schultz scored 11 points, pulled down six rebounds and dished out six assists.
“Back to back huge team wins,” Panthers head coach Onika Peterson said. “So proud of this group of girls and the progress that we are making. Both nights having kids step up in big ways.”
NRHEG blew out Triton Thursday night 97-79 and continued playing well against the Blossoms, especially when it game to rebounding.
The Panthers had 47 rebounds in the game with Stork tallying 14 of them for a double-double. Hallie Schultz added seven rebounds and Sarah Johns added six to go with her five points.
NRHEG led 37-27 at halftime and kept the pressure on Blooming Prairie in the second half.
The Panthers head to Waseca Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip.