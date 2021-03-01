Boys basketball
Waseca 74, St. Peter 51
Waseca 79, Marshall 67
The Waseca boys basketball team moved to 12-0 overall and 7-0 in Big South Conference play over the weekend, soundly defeating the Saints and Tigers.
Kyreese Willingham led all scorers with 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and assists in the Bluejays win over St. Peter. Zach Hoehn added 20 points and Andrew Morgan, 13. Ryan Dufault notched a double-double with his 17 point, 11 assist performance.
Morgan (28 points, 12 rebounds, six assists) and Dufault (26, six, six) filled up the box score against Marshall with Matt Seberson (12) being the only other Bluejay to score in double figures. Willingham added seven points, six rebounds, and five assists.
Waseca is back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Minneapolis to take on Minnehaha Academy (11-1).
Girls basketball
Crosby-Ironton 62, Waseca 61 OT
The Bluejays moved to 6-6 on the season after falling in heartbreaking fashion in overtime to the Rangers Saturday afternoon.
Brittany Draeger and Camryn McQuery led Waseca in scoring with 16 points apiece. Melady Renteria added 12.
The Bluejays resume Big South Conference play on Tuesday when they go up against St. Peter (8-5, 7-1).
Boys hockey
Waseca 5, Worthington 2
Waseca reclaimed sole possession of second place in the Big South Conference standings after defeating Worthington over the weekend. The Bluejays are now 9-4 overall and in conference play.
The Bluejays scored three goals in the first period, including one by Charlie Huttemier less than one minute after puck drop. Huttemier would finish with a hat trick. Riley Forshee and Kyle Ahschlager would also score goals for Waseca while adding two assists each.
Waseca returns to the ice Monday night in a non-conference match against St. Paul Highland Park (1-7).
Girls hockey
Worthington 10, Waseca 3
The Bluejays scored three goals by three different girls in their loss to the Trojans. Madelyn Malecha opened the scoring for Waseca in the second period off assists from Katlyn Schuler and Jacquelyn Mathew. Schuler would add an unassisted goal early in the third period and Miranda Beck finished off the scoring for the night for the Bluejays off an assist by Jacklynn Jevning.
Waseca returns to the ice on Tuesday in a rematch with the Trojans.
Skiing
Submission from Sharlie Hansen, co-op ski coach:
The Lake Crystal Valley ski team had their last regular season race on Friday, February 26th at Mount Kato. It was the Annual Wuk Fut race with Mankato West and Mankato East where racers can dress in costume and alumni racers are invited back to race once again. There were 48 boys and 25 girls in their respective races. Reid Hansen from Maple River, who is a 2017 alumni and coach for the team, placed 5th in the boy’s race with a combined time of 44.42. Cale Hansen (Maple River) was 7th with a time of 46.05. Brody Wirtz (Waseca) was 10th (46.61). Deuce Strand (Waseca) had a time of 46.68 and was 11th. Brock Hansen (Maple River) skid off course on his first run and placed 19th overall (49.56). Max Wirtz (Waseca) also struggled with gates and placed 42nd (1:11.43). Braden Patterson (Waseca) straddled a gate and was disqualified. In the girl’s race, Lucy Richards (Lake Crystal) was 4th overall with a time of 46.85. Taitem Lund (Lake Crystal) followed up placing 7th (54.71). Lexi Hansen, a 2019 Maple River alumni and team coach, was 9th (56.35). Grace Moeller (Lake Crystal) lost a ski in her second run and placed 21st overall (1:17.34).