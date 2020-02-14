A short-handed New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva ran into a buzzsaw Thursday against Medford in the Section 2A team tournament in Medford in a 53-9 loss.
The fifth-seeded Panthers won just two matches against the fourth-seeded Tigers. Parker Bunn won a 9-5 decision at 113 pounds against Evan Scweisthal. Nikolas Petsinger won by forfeit at 120 pounds for the other NRHEG win.
“We were not at full strength in this dual, due to a couple of illnesses and injuries,” Panthers head coach Shawn Larson said. “Even if we were at our best, we are no match for them right now, they are a good team.”
Medford gained bonus points in eight of the matches it won.
NRHEG will prepare for the Section 2A individual tournament, which begins Thursday in Blue Earth at 4:30 p.m. The finals will start Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Blue Earth.