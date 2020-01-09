The Panther girls basketball squad pulled off a victory on Monday evening against where they defeated Blue Earth Area by a final score of 72-63.
“We have a tough week ahead with four games so it was nice starting it off with a win. We are still struggling with our defense at times which hurts us and allows other teams to go on bigger runs offensively,” coach Onika Peterson said.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva led at halftime 37-25 and while BEA was able to close the gap slightly they were never able to get over the hill to gain the lead.
Sophomore Sophie Stork shook up the gym with a whopping 39 points, three rebounds, one assist, three blocked shots and one steal as well. Freshman Sidney Schultz also filled her statline with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal. Eighth grader Hallie Schultz put up six points and eight rebounds like Erin Jacobson recorded five points, six rebounds and one assist.
Sarah Johns had five rebounds and one assist while Teagan Sutter chipped in two points, three rebounds, one assist, two blocked shots and one seal.
“We are working to improve every single game, so we are playing our best come playoff time,” Peterson said.
The girls are now 6-4 overall following this win and are 2-3 in conference play. They will look to ride this momentum and pick up a victory on Thursday against Lake Crystal-Wellcome memorial where tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m.