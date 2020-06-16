Sports are returning to Waseca, albeit in a different fashion.
Waseca Community Education has opened registration for a number of classes it can hold by following guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health. Tennis and soccer classes started Monday. Swimming lessons will begin June 22.
The classes will look different than the past with social distancing guidelines in place and sanitation in the front of everyone’s minds.
For instructors like Kyle Collins and J.D. Delgado it’ll be welcomed return to working kids.
“It’s a really extraordinary experience I can’t wait for,” Delgado said.
The soccer classes for children ages 5-18 and will follow the rules the Minnesota Youth Soccer Association has set in limiting pods to groups of 10.
“We’ll be able to practice ball movement, passing and technique,” Delgado said. “We’ll have to sanitize equipment. Sanitization will be a big thing. Sessions will be staggered so they don’t run into each other.”
Sessions will run Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays for older children and Mondays and Wednesdays for younger children. Sessions will last for seven weeks.
“Our mission is to provide opportunities for the community,” Waseca Community Education Director Paul DeMorett said. “We’re getting back to partially fulfilling our mission.”
Tennis has a few options for players like two-person tennis lessons from June 15-July 23 for children in grades 7-12 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for half-hour sessions. There is also tennis camp, which will focus on technique and drills for four weeks, parents and children will have the opportunity to play on the court together, too.
Serving will be difficult for tennis but Collins said he can have children avoid touching the tennis ball by hitting tennis balls to them or having them bring their own tennis balls.
Swimming will have a number of parameters in place. For swimming lessons, certain levels will require a family member in the water and lesson groups will be limited to four participants. Locker rooms will not be available and the only entry is through the door in the northwest corner of the pool.
Those interested in signing up for any of the activities can do so at the Waseca Community Education website https://waseca.ce.eleyo.com/courses/category/62/youth-recreation.