The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton boys improved to 2-2 after their week four game against Cleveland where they won 20-7.
Cleveland struck the scoreboard first as quarterback Alex McCabe dropped back to the 32 and threw a pass to Isaac Mueller who found the end zone for six. It was a 29-yard gain for the touchdown and Jamal Zishka's PAT was good.
JWP responded when Kobe Weimert was under center and dropped back to the and threw a pass to Jacob Cahill for an 11-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs went for two but failed on the conversion after Jagger Ignaszewski was tackled short at the four-yard line by Levi Baker.
The Bulldogs defense did a great job of not letting the Cleveland offense get into a rhythm and score the rest of the evening. In the second quarter Kobe Weimert found the end zone himself after carrying it in on a one yard touchdown. On the second time around, the boys were able to convert the two-point conversion as Weimert threw a pass from the six-yard line to Jacob Crouch who was able to reach the end zone.
JWP scored once more in the fourth quarter as Ignaszewski ran the ball from their own six-yard line and broke it off for a 91-yard touchdown to help put the game away.
The Bulldogs ran the ball all evening long and posted 265 rushing yards on 45 carries. Weimert went 5-13 for 58 yards in the air during the teams win. The boys are back at home this Friday and will host LPHT at 7 p.m. for their homecoming game.