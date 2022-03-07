JWP sophomore guard Landon Dimler broke the records for most points scored in a season, most free throw attempts in a season and most made free throws in a season by a Bulldog. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Despite only being in his sophomore season, guard Landon Dimler is well on his way to an historic career for the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs after chiseling his name down as the new holder for three different JWP boys basketball records.
Thanks to a 26-point outing against a Ja’Sean Glover led Madelia team, Dimler surpassed former teammate Kobe Weimert for most points scored in a season as Dimler currently sits at 631 points scored. Weimert set the original record of 586 points during the 2019-20 season.
“It’s pretty cool, Kobe was my teammate when I was in eighth grade and he was a senior, so it was kind of cool to break his record,” Dimler said after the Madelia game.
On top of that, Dimler also broke the record for most free throw attempts in a season and most made free throws in a season. Dimler sits at 158 made free throw attempts with 194 free throw attempts, which snaps the original record of 126 made free throws and 180 attempts that was set by Josh Ziemke nearly 26 years ago in the 1995-96 season.
JWP’s sophomore guard also currently sits 18 points shy of crossing the illustrious 1,000 career points benchmark with two more full seasons ahead of him.
Dimler played his role in helping the Bulldogs close out the regular season with back-to-back wins over Madelia and Blue Earth Area, which marked a four-game win streak heading into section playoffs.
He notched his 26 points against Madelia while shooting 9 of 13 from the floor, 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and knocking down five of his six free throw attempts along with 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals in the Bulldogs 80-60 win.
In their 60-52 win over Blue Earth Area, Dimler finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and a steal while fellow sophomore guard Memphis James led the team in scoring with 22 points.
The Madelia game also marked the Bulldogs seniors final regular season home game of their careers and sent the seniors off on a high note with their 20 point win, which featured senior forward Cody Quast recording 16 points on a perfect 8-for-8 night from the floor.