Waseca senior Megan Nelson experiences the exact same emotions that any other golfer has felt when lining up their opening shot from the first hole tee box.
“Oh God. The first tee box, I swear, I feel like I’m always having a heart attack,” Nelson said last Wednesday afternoon, the anxiety she feels brought to life with a nervous laugh. “Obviously, one shot is not going to make or break your round, but that first shot always makes me nervous, so I’m just thinking, ‘OK, just hit it off the tee box, hopefully in the fairway.’”
However, while Nelson may put on a facade that makes her appear as if she is like any other golfer, she is anything but.
Nelson has claimed first place, either outright or tied with another athlete, in all 11 of the varsity meets she has competed in this spring, which recently culminated in a Big South Conference individual title and All-Conference recognition. With all of this success, does winning ever get old?
“No,” Nelson said with a jovial laugh. “What I like about golf is that everyday is different. Every course is different, so it’s always a new day. Obviously, it’s fun to win, but I just like golfing. It’s cool to win, but I like golfing, so even if I wasn’t winning, I’d still like it.”
It’s this love of the sport that has pushed her to be her best, even in the face of all that life has cruelly thrown her way.
Freshman success leads to learning a valuable lesson
Nelson exploded onto the Waseca golf scene during her freshman season. After a successful regular season campaign, she qualified for the Class AA state tournament, though her overall inexperience admittedly got the best of her.
“It was fun,” Nelson said of her time competing among the best prep golfers in Minnesota during the state tournament. “The first day I did OK and then the second day I got the shanks and it was kind of a disaster, but it was a good learning experience.”
Nelson says she learned a valuable lesson that day, that mental toughness is key for success in golf.
“A lot of [golf] is skill, but it’s also your mental strength and I feel like that [experience] really helped me learn how to just power through and stay mentally strong and grind it out. That’s kind of a good mentality for me that I’ve taken into this year, especially, just to not let a bad shot get in my head. They always say in golf, ‘The most important shot is the next one’ and that’s just the mentality I’ve had this entire year.”
While her improved mental toughness helped propel her towards the top of the Big South Conference during her sophomore season, an awful twist of fate prevented her from fully taking advantage of the lesson she had learned.
Viral overload
It was during the lead up to the section tournament and after the Bluejays had wrapped up the regular season with a top five finish in the very competitive Big South Conference when it happened.
Nelson recalls sitting in band class — she plays the mellophone, a French horn fashioned in the shape of a trumpet — when she began to feel very ill.
“I was just like, I need to go home,” she said.
Nelson was eventually hospitalized. A spinal tap, in which a large needle is inserted into the spinal column of the lower back, aided in discovering not just one, but two diagnoses: mononucleosis and Lyme Disease. She experienced brain fluid leakage and was out of commission for an extended period of time. Her family, friends and school administration were not concerned about the golf season, they were truly concerned for her life.
“Basically, for like two weeks I was in bed and could not get out. So, I couldn’t compete in sections [my sophomore year],” Nelson said. “I think our team got second and then we had two girls go to state. That was cool! It really sucked, though, because, after going to state freshman year, I was so determined. I was like, ‘I’m going next year. I’m going to actually do well this time!’ I was practicing all summer, all season and I was really excited. That kind of sucked. But then I was super driven going into the next year...I was really excited for junior year and then, yeah.”
All of those hours recovering from her illnesses, all those hours practicing during the summer, all those hours envisioning returning to the state tournament and performing to the best of her abilities. They were all for not as a novel coronavirus emerged out of the city of Wuhan located in central China, enveloping the world in a global pandemic that has killed over 3.51 million people.
A return to normalcy
The 2020 season high school season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nelson once again took to the links last summer, golfing regularly with the intent of further honing her skills.
She’s particularly strong at chipping from 100-yards and in with an 8-wedge, her favorite shot with her favorite club. But she admits that she could be more consistent putting and with other her other irons, though, in her defense, what golfer couldn’t be?
Nelson doesn’t really consume much golf on television or in person, though sometimes she will turn on a tournament while doing homework, just to provide a little background noise and the occasional distraction. (Nelson’s father, Jake, an assistant coach for the high school teams, carries the bulk of golf-consumption load, according to sources.)
However, what she lacks in the domain of watching film, she more than makes up for with actual practice. Nelson aims to play 18 holes at least five days per week during the summer, both at the Lakeside Country Club in Waseca as well as up in Bemidji where she has extended family and a course membership. That said, she tries to not take herself all too seriously.
“A huge part of golf is course management and making the smart shot, but when I’m practicing I’m like, ‘Let’s try to go through this little, tiny hole in the tree.’ When I practice, sometimes I focus really well, but other times I just like to have fun and try different shots,” Nelson said.
Nelson will be attending South Dakota State University next fall where she will pursue a degree in Human Biology with the ultimate goal of becoming an oncologist. At this time, she doesn’t intend on furthering her golf career with the Jackrabbits due to the academic commitment required for getting into medical school. However, she has spoken with the coaches and is leaving the opportunity open for her sophomore year should she determined that she’s able to juggle her classroom workload with golfing at the NCAA Division I level.
As for now, Nelson’s eyes are focused solely on continuing to help build the Waseca girls golf program as well as ending her high school career on a much deserved high note.
“I’ve had so much fun this year just getting to know [the girls]. We’ve had a lot of new girls go out and just trying to help them with their swings and I think growing our program a lot. Towards the end of the season I want to make sure everyone wants to keep playing, especially during the summer...I want to finish strong. Obviously, it would be great to go to state and place at state, but I just want to — because it’s my last season — I want to end and be happy with how I played this year. I don’t want to end with a bad round. I want to go to state and shoot at least in the 80s, that would be ideal for me. But I just want to end on a good note.”
The section tournament began on Tuesday, June 1 at New Prague Golf Club and will conclude on Tuesday, June 8.