Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&