FRIDAY, APRIL 23
Baseball
Waseca 8, NRHEG 7
The Bluejays came out on top in a close battle with the Panthers Friday afternoon in Waseca.
Zander Fitzsimmons went 3-for-5 and two RBI for Waseca, while Carter McQuery, Jarrett Ahlschlager and Oliver O'Brien each went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Zach Hoehn went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Leo Krautkremer went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI.
For NRHEG, Nick Staloch went 2-for-4 with a double and triple, while Clay Stenzel went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.
Maple River 17, JWP 2, F/5
The Eagles rolled past the Bulldogs Friday evening.
Kelton Erler and Ethan Winters each picked up hits for JWP.
Softball
NRHEG 17, Waseca 2, F/4
The Panthers made quick work of the Bluejays Friday to retain their blemish-free record Friday afternoon.
Sophie Stork struck out three and allowed only a single earned run over her four innings pitched. She also went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and two RBI. Sidney Schultz batted 1-for-2 with a triple and three RBI. NRHEG drew 14 walks as a team in the win.
Track and field
JWP Invite
The JWP boys and girls track teams participated in a meet with Tri-City United and St. Clair on Friday afternoon, with the girls claiming the top spot (70.5) and the boys coming in third (38).
"What had the potential to be a cold, rainy day actually ended up a pretty solid day for a meet. After not having a meet on Monday, we were chomping at the bit to get back out on the track," JWP coach Jessica Keenan said. "We got PRs like crazy! We are always going out to beat ourselves every meet, so this is so awesome to see."
Lilly Strauss (100-meter), Ashlin Keyes (400-meter), Samantha Wehking (high jump), Alexa Cords (discus), Jacob Cahill (400-meter, pole vault), the 4x200 relay team (Brielle Bure, Erin Heitkamp, Strauss, Claire Adams), the 4x400 relay team (Keyes, Regan Asselin, Sydney Gahlon, Adams) and the 4x800 relay team (Kwynn Krause, Gahlon, Lauren White, Emma Johnson) all earned first place finishes.
Redwood Valley meet
The Waseca boys and girls track teams participated in a meet with Luverne, Redwood Valley and Jackson County Central at Redwood Valley High School Friday afternoon and both teams saw remarkable success.
The boys took home first place during their portion of the meet with a score of 123, while the girls came in second with a score of 106.5
Marcus Hansen broke his own school record during the shot put event, throwing 60 feet even. He also won the discus event by nearly 50 feet. Aaron Root (400-meter), Matt Seberson (triple jump) and the 4x400 relay team (Joe Schmidt, John Long, Jack Hyland, Brody Wirtz) also earned first place finishes for the boys.
On the girls side, Ella Dufault (1,600-meter, 3,200-meter), Sidney Ludwig (pole vault), the 4x100 relay team (Ludwig, Gabby Rodriguez, Samantha Azure, Sophia Potter) and the 4x200 relay team (Potter, Rodriguez, Azure, Melady Renteria) registered first place finishes.