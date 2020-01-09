The Bluejay girls basketball team continued their strong season this past Thursday as they crushed the New Ulm Eagles 76-43.
"The New Ulm game was a great team victory. We were disappointed in how we finished the first half, but came out in the second half with great defensive intensity,” coach Joan Conway said. Jaden Hiller had a great offensive first half for us that really limited the New Ulm defensive options."
Senior Gus Boyer tore it up and dropped 25 points and Rachel Breck had big night as well as she went for 18 points. New Ulm had two players in double figures as well during the loss. Jaden Hiller chipped in nine points during the team’s victory.
The girls are currently sitting with an 8-2 record and will face Blue Earth Area on the road Friday evening. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.