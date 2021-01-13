Dani Gerdts

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton's Dani Gerdts puts up a shot last season against Nicollet/Loyola. Gerdts is one of XX seniors projected to return off of last season's varsity roster. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

PROJECTED VARSITY RETURNERS

Emily Bengston, senior

Dani Gerdts, senior

Emma Johnson, senior

Hailie Wheelock, senior

Claire Adams, junior

Raegan Berndt, junior

Alexa Cords, junior

Alexa Cords, junior

Mara Richardson, junior

Sami Wehking, junior

Zoe Zimbrich, sophomore

2021 SCHEDULE

Jan. 28 — vs. Madelia, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 2 — vs. Nicollet/Loyola, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 5 — vs. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 9 — at Triton, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 11 — at Nccolet/Loyola, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 15 — at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 18 — vs. Martin County West, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 23 — vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 7:15 p.m.

March 1 — at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

March 5 — at Madelia, 7:15 p.m.

March 6 — vs. Cleveland, 1:30 p.m.

March 8 — at Martin County West, 7:15 p.m

March 11 — Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 7:15 p.m.

March 13 — at St. Clair, 1:30 p.m.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments