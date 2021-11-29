The Waseca boys hockey team hit the ice Saturday afternoon for the first time in the 2021-22 season and had a sour start, losing 2-1 to the Redwood Valley Cardinals behind hot goaltending on the Cardinals' end.
Another distinct difference between the two teams was the amount of players at their disposal. The Bluejays were forced to skate without a few key players, as well as a coach, against a Redwood Valley team loaded with depth.
Among those missing from the Bluejays were brothers Kyle Ahlschlager, a junior forward, and Jarrett Ahlschalger, a senior defenseman. Kyle was among the elite goal scorers in the state of Minnesota a year ago with 31 goals in his sophomore season, and Jarrett returns as one of Waseca’s most experienced blue liners.
However, the Bluejays were the ones that initiated most of the offense, despite being out-manned and ultimately falling in the end.
“I’m proud of our guys for finding ways to get to the net knowing that they’re missing the guys that they’re missing,” said Waseca head coach Chris Storey. “These are really good players that are gone.”
Waseca came out firing, figuratively and literally, against the Cardinals and recorded 27 total shots in the first period alone, as compared to Redwood Valley’s six total shots in the first. One of the things that aided in the shot disparity was a five minute Bluejay power play in the closing minutes of the first period and into the start of the second period.
Over the course of the game, Waseca outshot Redwood Valley 52-29, but it managed to find the back of the net one more time than the Bluejays.
The Cardinals made the most of their shots and were rewarded with around eight minutes remaining in the second period when they beat junior goaltender Elijah Wetzel over his shoulders for the first goal of the game.
They struck for a second time just under a minute into the third period to take a 2-0 lead, which the Bluejays responded to just over a minute later when junior forward and captain Griffin Krautkremer found the back of the net to cut the lead.
“It felt pretty good,” Krautkremer said. “It just helped that we kept getting a lot of shots to the net for rebounds. Those were important because our shots were not going, so we just had to work hard to get one and hopefully more will follow.”
While the momentum started swinging back into Waseca’s side, it kept running into the same issue it had all game long following Krautkremer’s goal: red-hot play from Redwood Valley’s junior goaltender Camden Cilek.
Bombarded by shots flowing in from the Bluejays, Cilek only allowed one goal in the 52 shots he faced from start to finish, which included killing off a five minute power play and fending off multiple breakaway chances from Waseca.
On the opposite end of the ice, Wetzel still had a solid outing in the first game of the period despite the Cardinals putting in the additional goal over the Bluejays.
Wetzel allowed in two goals from the 29 shots he faced, but the Cardinals had plenty of opportunities to cushion their lead if it wasn’t for some big saves by Waseca's junior goaltender. He helped kill off a couple of Bluejay penalties, including a couple in the final period, and stopped some breakaway attempts and passes through the crease.
“I can’t wait for more games, I know we’re only going to improve and start scoring more goals and be closer against teams,” Krautkremer said. “That’ll be good when it starts coming together more.”
Even though they weren’t able to pull out the victory on their home ice in their season opener, the Bluejays still pulled some positives out of their performance.
Going into the game, they knew they’d be short-handed and knew who all was and wasn’t going to be able to play in the opener and still came out swinging.
A 52-shot performance in the offensive zone is outstanding for any team, much less one playing in its first game of the season and missing one of the state’s top returning goal scorers.
Returning a couple of key pieces to the lineup and having a couple of shots line up differently has the potential of putting the Bluejays in a very different position than the one they found themselves in late in the game against the Cardinals.
“The fact that they got that through their head that they can play without those guys is the biggest deal in the world,” Storey said. “Because you can take that and crumble easily and they didn’t. They came out in the first period and outshot them 27-6 and that just tells me they’re ready to play hockey.”