When head coach Seth Anderson took Waseca’s second timeout nearly six minutes into their Monday night game against the Fairmont Cardinals, the Bluejays were going to need to climb a mountain if they wanted any shot at snapping their four-game losing skid.
The Bluejays were unable to fight all the way back in a 55-47 loss to Fairmont, but did turn what appeared to be a blowout into a competitive contest.
A combination of too many fouls, turnovers and shots that rattled in and out, the Cardinals raced out to a 20-point lead with the help of their 3-point marksmanship.
“We didn’t play good defensively and turned it over a lot to start the game. You can’t turn the ball over and give up as many points,” Anderson said. “At one of the timeouts, we gave up 21 points in the first six minutes of the game. You can’t win doing that.”
But just because they were down, didn’t mean they were ready to be out.
Senior guard Parker Link drained a 3-pointer with just under six minutes left until halftime to provide a jolt of energy.
Waseca went into halftime down 37-24, but the 13-point deficit was much more manageable.
“The biggest thing you got to focus on is getting stops. If they keep scoring, the game’s never going to get closer,” Anderson said. “That was one of the main things we talked about was to quit turning it over, get some stops and we’ll close the gap. We did that.”
They opened the second half with a 6-0 run to cut the lead down to single digits and the Cardinals were forced to call a timeout and regroup with a 37-30 lead.
But from there, the Bluejays ran into their next major issue: foul trouble.
Senior forward and leading scorer Elijah Breck exited early, along with senior guard and primary ball-handler Shaun Hulscher, while Link was stuck on the bench for large stretches.
“Anytime you have starters sitting on the bench, it makes things tough,” Anderson said. “That’s why you have a lot of guys on the team, so somebody else can get in and hopefully do a good job and there was a stretch in the second half where the bench guys did a good job keeping it even and shipping into the lead while those guys were out.”
Senior Jack Schumacher was one of those guys that came off the bench and acted as a spark plug with a couple big rebounds.
But without their key components to make the engine run, Waseca fell into an endless loop of chipping the lead down to a six or seven points before the Cardinals pulled back ahead by double digits.
Link notched a team-high 16 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal, while Breck added 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
It comes as a tough loss for a Waseca team that’s not at full strength. Freshman guard Damarius Russell wasn't available Monday, while Breck and senior Carter McQuery are in the process of readjusting to game action after missing a few games.
“It’s just hard getting everybody on the same page and playing well at the same time,” Anderson said. “Until we can get everybody back and get them enough reps, we’ll go through some struggles.”