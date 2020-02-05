Waseca’s Kyreese Willingham needed 28 points to reach 1,000 career points Tuesday against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at Waseca High School. He nearly had it by halftime in a 101-46 rout of the Panthers.
Willingham scored the first basket of the second half to reach 1,000 career points after he scored 26 first-half points, which was more than NRHEG (3-18, 1-9 Gopher) scored in the first half. The Class 2A second-ranked Bluejays (16-5, 7-0 Big South) led 62-21 at halftime.
“A lot of his teammates were excited for him to get that 1,000th point and they fed him the ball pretty well,” Waseca head coach Seth Anderson said. “Every time he was open, somebody found him and he ended up making the shot more than he didn’t. He just scored in a variety of ways.”
Willingham became the third Bluejays player to reach 1,000 career points this season, joining Ryan Dufault and Andrew Morgan.
“Andrew already had it so I wanted to get with him so it feels pretty good to get it,” Willingham said. “Pretty amazing, not many people do it. You feel pretty good about yourself when you get it.”
Willingham finished with a game-high 30 points and shot 14 of 25 from the field for 56 percent. Dufault finished with 17 points while Morgan scored 13 on 6 of 6 shooting. Matt Seberson finished with 11 while Jacob Hulscher hit three 3-pointers for nine points and Jay Lewer also had nine points. Waseca shot 57 percent from the field as a team, pulldown 51 rebounds, including 28 offensive rebounds.
The Bluejays shot such a high percentage by getting out in transition early and rebounding well.
“A lot of times the easiest way to score is a layup and the way you get layups is in transition,” Anderson said. “A lot of times when we rebound the basketball, we like to get out in transition and get layups if we can first. We got a lot of stops tonight and that led to our runaway dunks and layups.”
Lonnie Wilson paced the Panthers with 17 points, 15 of which came in the first half. Porter Peterson finished with eight points and Daxter Lee scored seven.
“I thought right away we started off well,” NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “I was kind of hoping that it would’ve been a little more competitive with them.”
The Panthers ran their offense well in the halfcourt at times but couldn’t sustain a consistency throughout the game.
“I thought once we got into the halfcourt, we did have some guys move a little bit, cut and got some looks,” Lundberg said. “We just didn’t finish.”
NRHEG faces United South Central Friday in Wells while Waseca plays New Ulm Thursday in Waseca.