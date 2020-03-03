It was Hannah Potter’s night.
The Waseca senior knocked down four 3-pointers in the second half to vault the No. 12-ranked Bluejays to a 53-45 victory over Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Monday at Taylor Center in Mankato to advance to the Section 2AA championship game.
Potter finished with a game-high 16 points and spearheaded a 10-0 run to close out the win for top-seeded Waseca (23-6) against the third-seeded Knights.
“Hannah was going off tonight,” senior Rachel Breck said. “Us being able to find her out on the 3-point line and her relocating to the right spot to get her shot off, that was good for Hannah. She definitely went off. It was her night.”
Potter nailed her first 3-pointer 52 seconds into the second period and gave the Bluejays their first lead since 4:15 into the first half.
“Hannah’s just as loose as can be,” Waseca head coach Joan Conway said. “I can’t be prouder of that kid. She’s kind of our emotional leader. When she plays with confidence, that’s what she can do. We talked about it and you still have to be you. That’s a senior that doesn’t want to stop playing basketball.”
The Bluejays trailed by as much as eight points in the first half but closed the first period out on a 7-0 run to tie the game when Camryn McQuery scored in the final seconds to make it 20-20.
“We know that we’re not going to roll over no matter what and the comeback meant a lot going into halftime tied,” Potter said.
Waseca finally took control in the second half when Brittney Draeger completed a three-point play with 11:34 left to play. It put the Bluejays up 33-32 and they never surrendered the lead. They went on a 7-0 run to build a five-point lead and LCWM (22-6) never got closer than two points.
Draeger finished with 10 points despite picking up three fouls in the first half. Breck added eight points and Gabriela Rodriguez scored seven points. McQuery scored eight points and Kloe Wadd finished with four points.
Waseca fell behind in the first half as it struggled against the Knight’s full-court trap. It resulted in seven turnovers but the Bluejays clamped down on defense to lessen the blow. Waseca held LCWM’s leading scorer Lakesha Carter to 10 points. Carter averaged 19 points a game during the regular season and had 27 in a 62-58 win over second-seeded Medford.
Back when Gus Boyer first sustained a season-ending knee injury, Conway told her team they would make it to Mankato. Now, they’re coming back Friday at 8 p.m. to face second-seeded Jordan from the north subsection, which beat top-seeded Belle Plaine 57-45 Monday.
“We’re coming here again on Friday and it means the world,” Potter said.