Waterville-Elysian-Morristown welcomed Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton back into the fold Monday for a meet at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Janesville.
The JWP school district switched back to a hybrid learning model Monday after spending two weeks in distance learning after an increased case rate per 10,000 in Waseca County.
With the two districts combined once again, both WEM/JWP teams took second place in their home meet.
The Grizzlies finished with 40 points in the girls race with Rochester Area Association of Christian Home Educators capturing first place with 27 points. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva fielded an incomplete team.
Lauren Dimler captured third place and led WEM/JWP with a time of 22 minutes, 38 seconds. Emma Johnson came in just behind her with a time of 22:43 for a fourth-place finish.
Kwynn Krause finished sixth overall with a time of 23:25 while Ashlin Keyes placed 13th overall in 25:22 and Lauren White took 14th in 25:40. Alexis Dahlberg and Faith Olson finished just behind White with times of 26:52 and 29:45 for 15th and 16th place.
Quinn VanMaldegher led the Panthers with a seventh-place finish after she crossed the line in 23:30. Torri Vaale followed her with an eighth-place finish and time of 23:22. Annabelle Petsinger crossed the finish line in 25:08 for 12th place and Olivia Kofstad finished 17th in 30:14.
The WEM/JWP boys placed second with 55 points to edge out NRHEG, which finished with 58 points. RAACHE won the boys race with 17 points.
Daniel Nydeggar led the Panthers with a fourth-place finish and a time of 19:35.
“It was a difficult day in terms of weather, with off and on rain and some wind,” NRHEG head coach Miles Otstot said. “The course is quite hilly in Janesville as well, resulting in slightly slower times.”
George Roesler finished eighth with a time of 20:35 for the Panthers while Conner Nelson crossed the line in 21:15 for 11th place, Sam Christensen finished 17th in 23:13 and Caden Riewer placed 18th in 23:38.
For the Grizzlies, Josh Bengston led the team with a seventh-place finish and time of 20:31. Gavin Krause finished two spots back at ninth with a time of 20:55 and he was followed closely by Cody Culhane, who took 10th with a time of 21:06. Memphis James completed the course in 22:28 for 14th place and Brennen Hoehn provided the fifth score with a 15th-place finish and a time of 22:50. Landon Dimler returned from injury to finish 16th with a time of 22:57.
WEM/JWP will host a meet again Thursday at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Janesville. NRHEG competes next Thursday in Freeborn against United South Central and others.