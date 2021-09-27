The Waseca girls tennis team returned home to face the Red Wing Wingers in a rescheduled matchup Monday. The Bluejays fell to the Wingers 5-2 after starting the day out strong.
Waseca took the first lead of the meet over on the singles courts with No. 4 singles player Takya Schoenrock defeating Red Wing’s Lilly Hartman 6-1, 6-0 to put Waseca ahead 1-0.
“Takya Schoenrock had played a nice match, strong match and first one done today, so that was good,” said Waseca head coach Kyle Collins. “Our third doubles was challenged a little bit, and they battled to get the win.”
Red Wing battled back, winning two of the next three matches, resulting in the Bluejays and Wingers being tied up at 2-2.
The Bluejays dropped games with their No. 2 doubles pairing of Addie Pfeifer and Mia Kanewischer, who lost 6-2, 6-2, and with No. 3 singles player Miranda Breck, who lost 6-3, 6-0.
The No. 3 doubles pairing of Sarah Haley and Addie Bomsta defeated Cienna Fanning and Aftyen Bluhm for Waseca’s second and final win of the day.
With the meet at a stalemate, Red Wing took things home by claiming victories at the No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles spot.
“There was a lot of good battles, but Red Wing won those last three with the meet tied at 2-2, and they pulled it out at those top positions,” Collins said.
CeCe Huttemier battled but ultimately dropped to Red Wing’s Hannah Kosek 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 to put Red Wing in the lead 3-2.
Victory was sealed for the Wingers when Waseca’s No. 1 doubles pairing of Nicola DeJager and Jaidence Medina lost to Nora Meyer and Allie Meyer 6-2, 6-4.
The day rounded out on the singles courts, where the Bluejays No. 2 singles player Sarah Robbins dropped a close matchup with Red Wing’s No. 2 singles player Allie Roe 6-4, 6-4.
The Bluejays will hit the road Tuesday to face Stewartville, followed by a home meet Thursday, where they’ll host Tri-City United.