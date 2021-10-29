Trailing 14-11 on match point in the fifth set of the night, Waseca head coach Jolene Hauger took a timeout to rally the troops in hopes that the Bluejays could rattle off the points needed to secure a comeback.
Unfortunately for Waseca, Maple River set itself up for a big kill on the next point to advance the No. 7 seeded Eagles into the quarterfinal round of the Section 2AA, securing a 3-2 upset victory over the No. 2 Bluejays.
The loss comes as a major heartbreak for Waseca, which came into the match as a top seed in its half of the bracket, but the Eagles stuck around and consistently bounced back into the match whenever they went down, including in the fifth set.
“Going into the fifth set, we had to do another lineup adjustment,” Hauger said. “Mentally preparing yourself for that. Things happen, we lost some players to injury and we had to make an adjustment. But even with those adjustments, they fought, they battled hard and that’s all we could ask for.”
Waseca and Maple River bounced back and forth all night with both teams trading set for set and point for point. The Bluejays opened the game up with a 25--2 first set win, the Eagles responded with a 25-18 win in the second. Waseca pulls ahead with a 25-15 third set win, Maple River responds with a 25-21 win in the fourth set.
Come the fifth set, the lead was traded back and forth. It remained a one point game all the way up until the Eagles took the first two point lead late at 13-11. They forced Waseca to take a timeout after the following point and subsequently won it after the timeout.
In a close matchup like this, there are plenty of little things that can make a difference, but one of the big difference makers was the amount of energy.
“It’s the energy that each individual person can bring to the court,” said senior setter Sophie Potter. “You’re going to have highs and lows of the game and volleyball is a game made out of mistakes. But what matters is who can bring the most energy and we had a lot of the energy at some points.
“I’m proud of the team. We put our hearts on the floor and everybody brought as much as they could.”
When the ball hit the floor and the buzzer sounded to signal the game was over, a wave of emotions came over the Waseca side of the court.
The fifth set loss didn’t just mean that Maple River won, it also meant that the Bluejays season came to an official end with their elimination in the section playoffs. While still having a young team and improving each year, the loss also meant that they had to give a heartfelt goodbye to their senior core.
The emotions showed as they lined up for handshakes with Maple River, it showed Hauger sat the team down in a circle following the match and it showed as the seniors got one last chance to embrace their teammates and family in their high school volleyball career.
“I’ve had wonderful leadership from all of my seniors this year,” Hauger said. “They have pushed through adversity, they have really been the voice and the team leaders on the court and off the court, the ones who put all-out effort. They’ve dedicated a lot of time to this program and just with them being the great young women they also are, just great role models for our younger players as well.”
One of the things Waseca hoped for when closing out the regular season was to be able to play on its home court one more time.
Earning the No. 2 seed in the upper half of the section bracket, it got the opportunity to play one more time on its home court with the quarterfinal round taking place in Mankato. But since this was the last time the Bluejays got to play on their home court this season, it also meant the seniors got to play one last time in front of their family and friends.
For those seniors moving on, it meant a lot, especially for Potter.
“I looked up in the stands and I had a whole cheering crew and that’s something really special that Waseca especially does a really good job of following all of their activities and we had a really good turnout tonight,” Potter said. “Everyone was cheering for us, pushing for us to get the outcome we wanted and it was really special to look out in the crowd and know that everyone was fighting for us.”