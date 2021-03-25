WASECA 86, BLUE EARTH AREA 65
B: 31 34 — 65
W: 47 39 — 86
POINTS: Morgan (27), Seberson (20), Dufault (16), Willingham (14), Hoehn (9)
REBOUNDS: Morgan (6), Willingham (4), Seberson (3), Dufault (3), Hoehn, Ball, Mansfield
ASSISTS: Dufault (6), Morgan (5), Willingham (5), Ball (2), Hoehn (2), Seberson (2)
The Waseca Bluejays (19-1) controlled the game from start to finish en route to their second straight Class 2AA South subsection title Wednesday night, defeating the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers (15-5), 86-65.
Waseca's so-called Big Three of Andrew Morgan, Ryan Dufault and Kyreese Willingham combined for 57 points, 13 rebounds and 16 assists, but it was their glue guys that ultimately pushed the Bluejays over the top.
Matt Seberson scored 20 points and connected on all 10 of his field goal attempts while Zach Hoehn buried three 3-pointers, opening the floor for Morgan, Dufault and Willingham to operate. Tave Ball and Dravyn Spies came off the bench and flustered Blue Earth Area guard Austin Thielfodlt with suffocating perimeter defense all night.
Seberson, Hoehn, Ball and Spies don't necessarily garner the same level of recognition as their fellow senior teammates, but their talents and contributions are what separates Waseca from many of the other teams in the state, regardless of class.
"[Seberson] just finishes everything and does everything just so well. [He's] fundamentally sound. Zach is just such a dangerous weapon because you have to guard him because he's such a lethal shooter from the outside. And Dravyn and Tave, they just come in and play their role so well. We don't drop off any defensively with them [on the court]. They just come in and play with high energy and that's what we need out of them," Bluejays coach Seth Anderson said proudly of his role players after the game.
The extent to which Waseca's seven primary rotation players mesh is extremely rare, particularly at the high school level. Their tendency to excel in their role's and not complain of playing time or shot availability shows a level of maturity that is needed for teams to win and all too uncommon among teenagers. It's not hyperbole to say that the Bluejays do not have a weakness that is easily exploitable by opposing teams and that's why they are considered by many to be one of the favorites to win the Class AA state title this year.
Waseca will face off against Section 2AA North subsection champion Glencoe-Silver Lake (13-8) on Friday in the section title game. The winner will advance to the state tournament, which will begin the week of April 5. While the Bluejays are considered heavy favorites to beat the Panthers, now is not the time for them to rest on their laurels, according to Anderson.
"[GSL is] fast, strong, aggressive. They're going to make you play a physical game and make you play fast. We're going to have to be fundamentally sound and ready to play strong."
The game will be played at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School with opening tip set for 7 p.m.