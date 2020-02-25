The Minnesota State High School League revealed matchups for the state individual wrestling tournament slated to begin 9 a.m. Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Five area wrestlers will take to the mat to seek a state title, two from Faribault and three from Kenyon-Wanamingo.
In the Class 3A state meet, Faribault’s Josh Oathoudt (34-4), who is ranked sixth, will face Willmar’s Ethan Roux (23-6) at 170 pounds on mat 3.
Falcons senior Dylan Lippert (30-8) squares off against Shakopee’s top-ranked Joey Johnson (47-3) on mat 5 at 195 pounds.
Wrestlers who lose their first match will receive a wrestleback match if their opponent wins their next match.
In the Class A meet, K-W’s Gavin Johnson (29-10) will face Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland’s No. 2-ranked Anthony Romero (39-3) at 106 pounds on mat 8.
At 138 pounds, K-W’s Alec Johnson (26-12) goes up against Windom/Mountain Lake’s No. 3-ranked Brett Willaby (39-5) on mat 1.
K-W’s No. 8-ranked Carter Quam (35-5) will wrestle at 220 pounds against Atwood-Cosmos-Grove City’s Logan Sherwood (21-6) on mat 7.
Those planning to attend the state wrestling meet who plan on bringing in a bag will need to have an approved bag. Approved bags are clear totes that do not exceed 12-inches by 6-inches by 12-inches, one gallon resealable clear plastic storage bags and cinch bags. Small bags like a clutch purse are allowed but they cannot exceed 5-inches by 8-inches. Diaper bags, printed pattern plastic bags, purses and backpacks will not be allowed. Outside food or beverages are prohibited. Signs no larger than 2 feet by 2 feet are permitted.
School Space Media will livestream every match and there is no charge for viewing. Find the stream at www.prepspotlight.tv.
Tickets are $16 adults, $10 students per single session. $30 adults, $18 students per daily pass. $90 adults, $54 students per season book (includes the team tournament). The box office opens at 8 a.m. each day.