The Waseca girls tennis team kicked off their regular season schedule with a bang on Tuesday as they hosted Worthington and defeated them 7-0.
It was also win number 199 for head coach Kyle Collins. The match was originally scheduled for 11 a.m. but was delayed for three hours due to the rain.
Taylor Pfeifer started in the No. 1 spot and handily defeated Kessey Aljets 6-2, 6-1. CeCe Huttemier played in the No. 2 spot and beat Ivy Johnson 6-0, 7-5. Emily Farley went up against Madison Johnson and beat her 6-3, 6-3. Sarah Robbins took the No. 4 singles spot and beat Marah Darling 6-3, 6-4.
In the doubles competition Tanika Johnson and Morgan Bruhn beat Maggie Putnam and Cynthia Souksavath in scores of 6-4, 6-2. Hannah Potter and Nicola DeJager played in the No. 2 spot and beat Kya Nickel and Taya Oberloh 6-2, 6-0. Ava Storjohann and Grace Lapides defeated Neveah Schreiver and Cindy Hernandez 6-0, 6-3.
Waseca have a doubleheader on Friday where they will host Mankato East at 9 a.m. and Jordan at 1 p.m. Mankato East and Jordan will face off at 11 a.m. Waseca will look to continue its momentum from their first win as Coach Collins looks to earn his 200th win.