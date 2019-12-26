It was a bounce back game for the girls basketball team this past Thursday as they defeated Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton by a score of 63-52. The Panthers are coming off of multiple losses this past week and are looking to turn things around now after this win against the Bulldogs.
"After a couple tough losses last week it was nice to get a win tonight. We are back on the road tomorrow at USC," coach Onika Peterson said.
NRHEG led the game at halftime 33-26 and were being led by senior Sidney Schultz who finished the game with 28 points. Sophomore Sophie Stork posted 16 points and Teagan Sutter was in double figures as well with 10 points. Junior Sarah Johns chipped in four points and Kendall Johnson contributed two points in the team's win.
The girls have a big challenge ahead of them on Friday as they head to Tri-City United where they will compete in a basketball invitational against multiple schools. The invitational is a two-day tournament that carries into Saturday.