The Bluejays have opened the 2021-22 boys basketball season with a 1-2 record following their two most recent games — an 82-43 loss at home against Stewartville, followed by picking up their first win of the season 72-52 at Medford.
The Bluejays faced two opposite outcomes in the two games with things staying close against Stewartville, which pulled away in the second half.
Stewartville shot nearly 60% from the field and 41% from three, where Waseca struggled by shooting 34% from the field and 26% from three.
Against Medford, they were able to pull away from the start.
In a season where Waseca is tasked with replacing its state title-winning roster from a year ago due to all of the graduations, the Bluejays are starting to find the players stepping up to lead the team.
“Everybody’s getting an opportunity to show what they can do and get smarter and play through some learning mistakes that are kind of going on right now,” Waseca head coach Seth Anderson said.
Senior forward Elijah Breck is among those players stepping up. He led Waseca in scoring through both games behind a 10-point performance against Stewartville and a 20-point performance against Medford.
On top of that, Breck has combined for nine rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Fellow senior Parker Link is establishing himself as one of the teams leading guards behind a combined 20 points, five assists, 11 rebounds and four steals through both games.
The Bluejays look to even out their record Tuesday night when they go on the road against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton before returning home Friday night when they host St. Peter.