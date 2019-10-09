MINNEOPA — The Waseca boys cross country finished in fourth on Tuesday afternoon at the Minneopa golf course.
The Bluejays competed against Mankato East, Faribault, Owatonna, Waconia, Mankato West and Maple River.
Matthew Feldkamp was the first Waseca runner to finish and he came in 8th place with a time of 17:32. Michael Adams came in 13th place clocking in at 17:42 and Collin Dufault took 18th place recording a time of 18:15. Seventh grader Isaac Feldkamp brought home a 24th place finish with a time of 18:19. Brody Wirtz took 39th place recording a time of 19:09 and Isaac Terrell was the last Bluejay to finish with a time of 19:17.
In the girls race, Waseca came in fifth place with 113 points. Owatonna finished in first with 60 points, Faribault took second with 72 and Mankato West rounded out the top three with 85 points. Visitation took the fourth spot with 108 points and Mankato East came in sixth with 113. Waconia finished in last with 137 points.
Ella Dufault has been torching the course all year long and she did it again this time around. Dufault brought home a first-place finish with a time of 19:19. Seventh grader Callie Dufault came in eighth place recording a time of 20:49 and Evie O'Brien took 19th place clocking in at 21:40. Cora McCabe finished in 40th place with a time of 22:42 and Lilly Halla was the last Bluejay runner to finish with a time of 24:04 in 47th place.
The team will compete in the Big South Championship race next Tuesday at the Mountain Lake Golf course. They will compete against Blue Earth Area, Fairmont, Jackson County Central, Luverne, Marshall, New Ulm, Pipestone Area, Redwood Valley, St. James Area, St. Peter, Windom and Worthington. The meet is set to begin at 4 p.m.