When football players can’t get into the weight room, they’ll start to find some creative ways to get a workout in.
Members of the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton football team have shown off some ingenious ways to keep building strength while distance learning. The JWP Football Twitter account has showcased portions of the workouts that have included truck pushing, cinder block squats, cinder block bench presses, tractor tire flips and tree branch pull-ups.
“You make do with what you have,” Bulldogs head coach Jeff Wagner said. “You have to get creative.”
Senior lineman-to-be and captain, Cody Gartner, and others have sent videos of their workouts to assistant coach Kerry Lindsay, who has posted them to Twitter. The videos have generated hundreds of views and inspired teammates to stay active.
{blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”}{p lang=”en” dir=”ltr” xml:lang=”en”}That’s how you save gas @gartner_cody . Lineman need to eat! Go have a sandwich. pic.twitter.com/uUUGPkuKBD— JWP Football (@JwpFootball) May 12, 2020{/blockquote}
“I think it’s pretty inspiring. I’ve definitely tried doing those things,” said senior-to-be linebacker and running back Jacob Crouch.
JWP is coming off a 5-5 season and the Bulldogs want to be ready should the season unfold as usual.
The workouts, however unconventional, pack a punch. The bench press has a 30-to-35-pound cinder block on each end of the bar. Some tractor tires weigh around 200 pounds.
{blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”}{p lang=”en” dir=”ltr” xml:lang=”en”}2021 Captain @gartner_cody getting his work in. Somebody get that man a sandwich. Lineman gotta eat! pic.twitter.com/9hItvp7UvN— JWP Football (@JwpFootball) May 12, 2020{/blockquote}
The workouts have helped break the doldrums of sheltering in place, too.
“Two weeks into the quarantine, I was getting tired of sitting there and not having the weight room,” Gartner said.
Crouch has learned that if you’re going to push a truck, it’s a lot easier to do it on flat ground.
“The first time I tried to pushing it up a slight incline and that was super hard,” Crouch said. “It’s definitely gotten easier.”
Now Crouch pushes a truck around 200 yards to build leg strength.
“I think anytime you have these kids who are home alone, doing nothing sort of gets to them,” Lindsay said.
{blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”}{p lang=”en” dir=”ltr” xml:lang=”en”}Dawson getting in some bench. May need more blocks delivered. Great camera work by @gartner_cody pic.twitter.com/y1JSA4W0Dx— JWP Football (@JwpFootball) May 5, 2020{/blockquote}
