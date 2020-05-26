Center: JWP’s Cody Gartner stands next to his homemade bench press. The senior-to-be is one of several football players getting creative with their workouts.

Right: JWP linebacker and running back Jacob Crouch has created his own training space to work on his speed. He weaves through the fence posts.

Upper left: Crouch uses these tires for tire flips to get his workouts in.

Bottom left: Crouch uses this rope ladder for speed and agility workouts while away from school.

(Photos courtesy of Cody Gartner and Jacob Crouch)