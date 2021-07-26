The Owatonna High School fishing team, which is comprised of adolescents from Owatonna, Waseca and the surrounding communities, competed in a 150-boat tournament on Alexandria’s Lake Le Homme Dieu on June 27th and qualified yet another boat for the Tournament of Champions.
The boat of Morgan Hansen and Sierra Spindler finished in ninth place overall with a total catch of 23.37 pounds to advance to the state tournament of Minnesota high school fishing.
“We’ve already matched our record for teams qualifying for the Tournament of Champions with four, but this past weekend we think we added two more teams,” assistant coach Nick Lewis said in an email.
Lewis's feeling turned out to be correct as the boats of Wyatt Kriesel and Kaden Finholdt as well as Jake Mohs and Kaden Homuth qualified during a 200-boat tournament held at the Whitefish Chain in Cross Lake two weekends ago.
The Tournament of Champions will be held on August 15 on Lake Pokegama in Grand Rapids. The team will return to the water on August 1 when they will participate in a tournament on Mille Lacs Lake, their final competition of the regular season.
Le Homme Dieu Tournament Results
9th Morgan Hansen/Sierra Spindler: 23.37 lbs
25th Devan Jirele/Owen Moore: 20.27 lbs
27th Walker Krampitz/Brady Matz: 20.05 lbs
50th Brady Hansen/Trey Hiatt: 18.41 lbs
58th Wyatt Kriesel/Kaden Finholdt: 17.51 lbs
61st Jack Strom/Ethan Koziolek: 17.34 lbs
66th J.T. Henriksen/Trace Walderon: 17.03 lbs
68th Jake Mohs/Kaden Homuth: 16.97 lbs
73rd Jospeh Adamek/Leo Harguth: 16.71 lbs
93rd Luke Mohs/Tate Gfrerer: 14.93 lbs
125th Aiden Stowe/Gavin Kopischke: 11.68 lbs
140th Reilly Dibble/Elijah Mazariego: 4.56 lbs
Whitefish Chain Tournament Results
11th Wyatt Kriesel/Kaden Finholdt: 18.8 lbs
26th Jake Mohs/Kaden Homuth: 16.51 lbs
32nd Devan Jirele/Owen Moore: 15.87 lbs
55th Tate Gfrerer/Fisher Merxbauer: 13.67 lbs
64th Jack Strom/Ethan Koziolek: 12.07 lbs
89th Morgan Hansen/Sierra Spindler: 8.3 lbs
92nd Walker Krampitz/Brady Matz: 8.02 lbs
103rd Joseph Adamek/Leo Harguth: 6.92 lbs
104th J.T. Henriksen/Trace Walderon: 6.86 lbs
107th Mark Spurgeon/Joseph Webster: 6.52 lbs
121st Kade Hullopeter/Andrew Skov: 5.02 lbs
132nd Brady Hansen/Trey Hiatt: 4.1 lbs
151st Aiden Stowe/Gavin Kopischke: 2.82 lbs