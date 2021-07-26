The Owatonna High School fishing team, which is comprised of adolescents from Owatonna, Waseca and the surrounding communities, competed in a 150-boat tournament on Alexandria’s Lake Le Homme Dieu on June 27th and qualified yet another boat for the Tournament of Champions.

The boat of Morgan Hansen and Sierra Spindler finished in ninth place overall with a total catch of 23.37 pounds to advance to the state tournament of Minnesota high school fishing.

“We’ve already matched our record for teams qualifying for the Tournament of Champions with four, but this past weekend we think we added two more teams,” assistant coach Nick Lewis said in an email.

Lewis's feeling turned out to be correct as the boats of Wyatt Kriesel and Kaden Finholdt as well as Jake Mohs and Kaden Homuth qualified during a 200-boat tournament held at the Whitefish Chain in Cross Lake two weekends ago.

The Tournament of Champions will be held on August 15 on Lake Pokegama in Grand Rapids. The team will return to the water on August 1 when they will participate in a tournament on Mille Lacs Lake, their final competition of the regular season.

Le Homme Dieu Tournament Results

9th Morgan Hansen/Sierra Spindler: 23.37 lbs

25th Devan Jirele/Owen Moore: 20.27 lbs

27th Walker Krampitz/Brady Matz: 20.05 lbs

50th Brady Hansen/Trey Hiatt: 18.41 lbs

58th Wyatt Kriesel/Kaden Finholdt: 17.51 lbs

61st Jack Strom/Ethan Koziolek: 17.34 lbs

66th J.T. Henriksen/Trace Walderon: 17.03 lbs

68th Jake Mohs/Kaden Homuth: 16.97 lbs

73rd Jospeh Adamek/Leo Harguth: 16.71 lbs

93rd Luke Mohs/Tate Gfrerer: 14.93 lbs

125th Aiden Stowe/Gavin Kopischke: 11.68 lbs

140th Reilly Dibble/Elijah Mazariego: 4.56 lbs

Whitefish Chain Tournament Results

11th Wyatt Kriesel/Kaden Finholdt: 18.8 lbs

26th Jake Mohs/Kaden Homuth: 16.51 lbs

32nd Devan Jirele/Owen Moore: 15.87 lbs

55th Tate Gfrerer/Fisher Merxbauer: 13.67 lbs

64th Jack Strom/Ethan Koziolek: 12.07 lbs

89th Morgan Hansen/Sierra Spindler: 8.3 lbs

92nd Walker Krampitz/Brady Matz: 8.02 lbs

103rd Joseph Adamek/Leo Harguth: 6.92 lbs

104th J.T. Henriksen/Trace Walderon: 6.86 lbs

107th Mark Spurgeon/Joseph Webster: 6.52 lbs

121st Kade Hullopeter/Andrew Skov: 5.02 lbs

132nd Brady Hansen/Trey Hiatt: 4.1 lbs

151st Aiden Stowe/Gavin Kopischke: 2.82 lbs

Reach Regional Sports Editor Lucas Seehafer at 507-444-2375. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

