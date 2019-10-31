The Waseca volleyball team fell in its Section 2AA subsection match against Le Sueur-Henderson on Tuesday afternoon. LSH was the number No. 2 seed and won in three straight sets over No. 3 seeded Waseca. Waseca lost in set scores of 25-20, 25-13 and 25-18.
"It obviously wasn't the outcome we wanted but the girls put up a good fight. We had moments where we were right with them but our struggles with passing and shutting down their big hitter got to us. I am still extremely proud of what we accomplished this season and am so thankful for the seniors for their commitment and leadership this past season. They will truly be missed," coach Jolene Hauger said.
The Giants took to the court with a mind to win. They grabbed the first few points of the set and kept up the lead, as Waseca tried to catch up. Aiding the Giants on offense was senior outside hitter Morgan Goettlicher, who became the team’s top hitter with 22 kills and a kill percentage of 0.421.
With a strong all-around offense, the Giants were able to keep up with Waseca’s best hitters and took the first set 25-20.
The Bluejays were unable to keep up with an aggressive LS-H in the second set. With a string of five kills in the opening, LS-H had already built a strong lead. The team continued its robust offensive game along with an energetic defense, preventing Waseca from landing kills.
In the third set, Waseca and LS-H were neck-and-neck. The two teams were all tied up through the first half of the set, with Waseca overtaking LS-H at one point, but the Giants slowly built up a lead and focused on remaining just 3-5 points ahead. They took the final set 25-18 and advanced to play St. Peter in the subsection finals.
It was no surprise that Megan Nelson led the team in assists again and she finished with 16 overall along with seven digs. Rachel Breck put up five assists and also had a block. Lexi Herman posted eight kills along with a block. Breanna Conway had seven kills and chipped in seven digs as well. Eliza Harguth had seven digs in the teams loss. Waseca finished its season with a 15-10 record overall.
Eliza Harguth, Lexi Herman, Anna Sexton, Breanna Conway and Rachel Breck are all graduating seniors.