WASECA — The Bluejay girls volleyball team faced a narrow loss against St. Peter on Thursday after losing in five sets.
The girls won the second and fourth sets by scores of 29-27 and 25-16. They fell in the first, third and fifth matches by score 21-25, 20-25 and 7-15.
"Had our opportunities, the girls are fighters. Never gave up," coach Jolene Hauger said.
Megan Nelson had a whopping 47 assists overall in the team's loss. Rachel Breck put up 16 assists and Lexi Herman had 15 in the loss. Breck delivered two blocks and Herman had one as well. Eliza Harguth contributed 20 digs and Herman had two aces.
Waseca will head to Bloomington Jefferson High School on Saturday for a tournament where the following teams will compete: Austin, Belle Plaine, Coon Rapids, Medford, Minneapolis South, Minneapolis Washburn, Mounds Park Academy, Mounds View, New Ulm, Nova Classical Academy, Redwood Valley, Spring Lake Park and St. Cloud Tech. Tournament play is set to begin at 8 a.m.