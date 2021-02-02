One of the many unique aspects of the 2021 high school hockey season in the Big South Conference is already having a noticeable effect on the ice.
This season, the conference shifted to a scheduling format that pits two teams against each other in back-to-back games. From Waseca coach Chris Storey's view, that's created more tightly-contested matchups in the rematches.
That was the case again Tuesday night at Waseca Community Arena, where Windom (4-1) was able to deliver the Bluejays their first loss of the season 4-2, after Waseca (5-1) won the first matchup Friday 6-3.
"I think really it's a product of we just got done playing them," Storey said. "They've got video on us and we've got video on them. Everybody knows what everybody's doing, and you don't get to change things. At the same time, it's kind of fun and a collegiate style."
"We made some minor tweaks from the first game to the second game to try and keep things in our favor, but ultimately these guys came here ready to play," he continued. "They won a lot of battles and that's how the game goes sometimes."
Those puck battle victories often resulted in Windom pinning Waseca back in its defensive zone for long stretches of Tuesday's game. That allowed the Eagles to take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission and grab a 2-0 advantage early in the second period.
The Bluejays punched back with a goal from Charlie Huttemier to trim the deficit to 2-1 entering the second intermission.
After Windom stretched its lead to 3-1 early in the third period, Waseca notched a power-play goal from Brendan Brown, who stuffed in a rebound off an initial shot from Riley Forshee, but the Eagles were able to prevent any further goals before depositing an empty-netter in the final minute.
While the loss ends a perfect start to the season for the Bluejays, Storey is still pleased with how the first six games have played out.
"We were 5-0 coming into this game, and Windom's a good team," Storey said. "They were 3-0 in the conference when we beat them on Friday. We knew this was going to be tough, and we're a contender in the Big South. I like our guys. We've got a nice first line, we've got a good goalie, we've got a lot of big boys that can be physical when we need them to be and some senior leadership."
That goalie, senior Ben Diedrich, made 34 saves Tuesday night and entered the game with a .922 save percentage. That top line, meanwhile, added another even-strength goal Tuesday, and the trio of Huttemier, Forshee and sophomore Kyle Ahlschlager have combined for 56 points through the first six games of the season.
"They're an unselfish group," Storey said. "They move the puck around and it's hard to defend a group like that. You can count on them for a goal every period, usually. I don't know how else to put it for this game, but I just think we lost some battles to a physical team."