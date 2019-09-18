It was a heartbreaking loss for the Bluejay girls volleyball team as they dropped three straight sets and were defeated by St. Peter on Tuesday evening.
The girls won the first two sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-21 but lost the last three 13-25, 23-25, 9-15.
"Saw a lot of good things but it just wasn't our night. We had our opportunities to close it out but had some hiccups along the way with serve and receive. We've been battling illness on our team as well. We need to focus on getting healthy and getting our grove back," coach Jolene Hauger said.
Megan Nelson led the team in assists with 14 and Rachel Breck led the team in kills with 15. Lexi Herman followed up with 10 kills of her own. Herman and Breck each also put up three blocks overall.
"A few things that went well tonight was our aggressiveness at the net and our passing went well tonight also. We seemed to have been on an up and down roller coaster throughout the match. We are a team of very hardworking girls who are ready to bounce back. We leave it all on the court and get our minds set on the next game. There are a few things we can learn from this match tonight and in my eyes this loss is nothing to hang our heads over. We got better tonight and that is very important," Rachel Breck said.
The girls will look to rebound on the road Thursday as they face New Ulm at 7:30 p.m.