Athletes from the Waseca boys and girls track and field teams competed in the end of the season Big South Conference quad meet Thursday afternoon in Fairmont and came away with a fair amount of gold.
All-Conference recognition was awarded to those athletes who finished in the top three during individual events and in the top two during relays.
The boys claimed first place as a team after scoring 234 points, 36 more than second place finisher Fairmont.
First place finishers included: Sage Lang (800-meter), Matt Feldkamp (1,600-meter), Matt Seberson (long jump, triple jump), Marcus Hansen (shot put), the 4x100 relay team (Connor Buchele, Tave Ball, Kyle Ahlschlager, Hansen), the 4x200 relay team (Buchele, Christian Rodriguez, Dravyn Spies, Ahlschlager) and the 4x800 relay team (Lang, Aaron Root, Brody Wirtz, Brandon Lopez).
Ball (100-meter, 200-meter), Ahlschlager (200-meter, long jump), Rodriguez (400-meter), Jacob Woitas (400-meter), Collin Dufault (1,600-meter), Isaac Feldkamp (3,200-meter), Addison Sampson (pole vault), Hansen (discus), the 4x100 relay 'B' team (Kaeden Johnson, John Long, Mateo Mathias, Demarius Russell) and the 4x400 relay team (Brandon Lopez, Root, Rodriguez, Woitas) also earned All-Conference honors.
The girls came in third with 153.5 points.
First place finishes included: the 4x100 relay team (Camille Ring, Maddie Thompson, Sydney Ludwig, Samara Johnson).
Gabby Rodriguez (100-meter, 200-meter), Ring (100-hurdles, 300-hurdles), Ella Dufault (3,200-meter), Cora McCabe (high jump), Ludwig (pole vault), Maddy Bulfer (long jump), the 4x200 relay team (Rodriguez, Bulfer, Thompson, Melady Renteria) and the 4x800 relay team (E. Dufault, Callie Dufault, McCabe, Evelyn O'Brien) also earned All-Conference honors.