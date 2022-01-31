Regular-season meets have come and gone for the Waseca Bluejays following their trip to Gustavus Adolphus College to face off against the St. Peter Saints and the Kasson-Mantorville KoMets.
The Bluejays (129.675) placed ahead of Kasson-Mantorville (123.275) and fell behind St. Peter (138.325) in the team standings.
Waseca went into the meet without senior captain and all-arounder Jordan Hofmeister, who faced an unfortunate early end to her senior season following a fractured finger over a week ago.
Senior Camryn Lynch led the way to close out Waseca’s regular season after finishing as the top Bluejay on bars, beam and the all-around.
Thanks to a 7.975 for fourth on bars and an 8.650 for fourth on beam, along with fifth place tie with Lindy Caldwell on vault (8.475) and a fifth place finish on her floor routine (8.750), she finished third in the all-around with a 33.850.
Eighth grader Layla Keith and sophomore Haydn Lynch rattled off sixth and seventh place finishes in the all-around with Keith taking sixth with a 32.450 and Lynch taking seventh with a 32.350.
Haydn Lynch finished as the top Bluejay on vault and on the floor after tying St. Peter’s Laura Klatt with an 8.650 for first place on vault and earning an 8.825 for fourth place on her floor routine. She also took eighth on beam (8.200) and 11th on bars (6.675).
Keith wasn’t far behind on vault with her second place finish with a score of 8.625. She also finished tied for sixth on floor (8.625), eighth on bars (7.225) and ninth on beam (7.975).
Senior Taylor Flatau was the last Bluejay to be ranked in the all-around, where she took 10th place (29.950) following a seventh place finish on vault (8.425), a 10th place finish on bars (6.950), a 14th place finish on beam (6.925) and a 12th place finish on floor (7.650).
Sophomore Lindy Caldwell competed in three events for Waseca. She finished tied for fifth place on vault with Camryn Lynch and 10th on beam (7.550) and floor (8.050).
Closing out the fifth spot on bars for Waseca was seventh grader Katelyn Weber, who finished in 13th place with a 6.550.
Now the Bluejays will gear up for the Section 2A Finals meet Thursday, Feb. 10 at St. James High School.