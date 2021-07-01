Everything was going swimmingly for the Waseca VFW baseball team.
The sun sat high in the sky while the shade covering the grandstand provided the packed crowd with a nice reprieve from the late afternoon summer air. Luckily, the humidity was not at full strength, which made for a pleasant viewing experience as the kids from Waseca and Owatonna once again took to the field.
Waseca's Colton Ruedy stood on the mound at Tink Larson Community Field, already in his third inning of work. He fired home and let a fastball get a little too much of the plate, accounting for one of only a couple mistakes he mad on the day, as Owatonna's Mitch Seykora unfurled a crisp, quick swing, lacing a line drive into the outfield to bring home the first runner of the game. Owatonna had taken a 1-0 lead.
Such was how a long evening of baseball began in Waseca last Wednesday evening.
A THRILLING COME FROM BEHIND WIN
The Waseca VFW team's offense did not immediately respond to falling behind against Owatonna, something that has played a role in the team developing a 7-8 record in games decided by three runs or less this summer. (They own a record of 9-10 overall.) However, Ruedy limited the damage to one run in the third inning and held Owatonna scoreless in the fourth, providing enough time for his offense to heat up.
Waseca proceeded to score four runs over the course of their final three at-bats while Ruedy and Tyson Reger combined to allow only one more run to lead their team to a thrilling come-from-behind 4-2 victory.
Oliver O'Brien led Waseca offensively, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a double. Griffin Krautkramer also produced a multi-hit game by going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Kedrik Volkmann, Payton Garza, Keato Roeker and Reger contributed one hit a piece. Ruedy picked up the win after throwing five innings with Reger earning the save; he struck out three batters across his two innings of work.
The Waseca VFW team's next game is on Wednesday, July 7 against Austin. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Tink Larson Community Field.
BRAVES HOLD ON AGAINST EXPOS
Roughly an hour or so after the VFW team wrapped up their win, the Waseca Braves took to the very same field in a matchup with Eagle Lake, looking for a win of their own. For seven innings, it appeared as if they would do so comfortably.
Braves starting pitcher Kelvin Nelson coasted through the game's first seven frames. He struck out eight of Eagle Lake's youthful batters and allowed only three singles as no Expos' runners reached beyond second base after the first inning. Offensively, Waseca compiled eight runs by the end of the fifth inning, capped off by back-to-back-to-back doubles off the bats of Alex Feeney, Zach Hoehn and Cam Madsen.
However, Nelson's arm grew weary as the night wore on and the mosquitos emerged with bloodlust. Eagle Lake touched the Braves' ace for seven hits and drew an additional two walks to bring home seven runs across the eighth and ninth innings. With two outs, the tying run on third and his pitch count well over 100, Nelson overcame his fatigue to strike out the final batter of the game to improve his team's record to 7-4 on the season. The effort marks Nelson's fourth complete game of the summer and improved his personal record to 4-0 overall.
Feeney led the Braves offensive attack, going 3-for-4 with the aforementioned double. Hunter Frerichs also added a multi-hit game, lacing two singles in four at-bats and driving in two RBI. All 10 of the Waseca batters that came to the plate reached base in some fashion.
The Braves return to action on Tuesday, July 6 in a make-up game against the Cleveland Spiders. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in LeCenter.
BRAVES SEASON STATS