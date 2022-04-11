The Waseca boys and girls track and field teams made another trip out to Mankato on Wednesday for an indoor triangular meet with the Mankato West Scarlets and the Marshall Tigers. The boys took second place with 42.5 team points, while the girls took third with 32 team points.
The boys second-place finish was bolstered behind several top finishes on the track with four individual first-place finishes and one relay first-place finish.
Kyle Ahlschlager recorded the top times in the 55m dash and in the 200m behind his times of 6.89 seconds and 23.85 seconds respectively. Christian Rodriguez followed him up with a first-place finish in the 400m behind his top time of 55.70 seconds.
Isaac Feldkamp took first place in the 1600m with a time of 5:05.55 and beat second place by nearly five seconds. He also finished in second place in the 800m and fell around four seconds short of the top time with his time of 2:19.52.
Rodriguez teamed up with Brandon Pena, Addison Sampson and Max Gaytko in the 1600 sprint medley and posted the top time of 4:23.58 with fellow Bluejays Israel Nelson, Eli Nelson, Lucas Vasquez and Eddy Gallagos taking second with a time of 4:45.11.
Addison Sampson also claimed first place in the pole vault at 10-06.00, Ian Medin took second in shot put at 40-04.75 and Gaytko took third in the triple jump at 16-04.25.
For the girls, Samara Johnson and Cora McCabe recorded first place finishes with Johnson finishing with the top time of 7.97 seconds in the 55 dash and McCabe taking first in the 800m with a time of 2:45.21. Thyme Lang finished just behind Johnson with a time of 8.28 seconds for third place.
McCabe teamed up with Lang, Gaby Lopez and Sam Azure for the 4x400, where they earned first place with a time of 4:34.99. Azure would also claim third place finishes in the 200m (28.93) and shot put (33-11.50).
Johnson, Lopez, Maddy Bulfer and Maddie Thompson took second in the 4x200 (1:57.76) with Sarah Haley, Camille Ring, Haydn Lynch and Lang finishing right behind them in third place (2:01.47).
Thompson would also go on to earn third place in the triple jump at 29-05.25 and Lillian Halla would earn third in the 1600m with a time of 6:05.83.