Waseca continued to roll Thursday and play shut-down defense in a 74-49 victory over New Ulm at Waseca High School.
The Class 2A second-ranked Bluejays (17-5, 8-0 Big South East) started the game on an 8-0 run and kept a frenetic pace going throughout the first half as they grabbed a 46-20 lead by halftime.
Waseca shot 48 percent from the field and pulled down 45 rebounds to keep the pace brisk. Ryan Dufault led the Bluejays with 22 points, Andrew Morgan added 20 while Zach Hoehn finished with 18 and Kyreese Willingham added 10. Hoehn went 5-for-5 on 3-pointers on his way to 18 points.
“Zach’s one of those guys who could hit five 3s in a row at any moment,” Waseca head coach Seth Anderson said. “He just needs space to be able to knock it down. I was really happy with how he defended and went after loose balls, made some hustle plays for us tonight, which is a really great sign if he can start doing those things for us, too.”
Dufault and Morgan led the team with nine rebounds each. Hoehn collected eight and Willingham finished with six rebounds.
The Bluejays led by as much as 40 in the second half and limited New Ulm’s leading scorer Reece Melby to 15 points. Melby averages 20.3 points per game for the Eagles (4-14, 1-7 Big South East).
“It was kind of nice we were able to defend him well,” Anderson said. “Everyone that went out and defended him stayed down and made him shoot tough shots. That was probably the most happy I was about defending him tonight.”
Waseca will get another big test Tuesday when it faces Class 2A No. 3-ranked Lake City in Lake City. The Tigers (18-1, 10-0 Hiawatha Valley League Blue) have a 14-game winning streak and have knocked off Class 4A teams Rochester Mayo and Osseo. Lake City has lost to Class 2A No. 1-ranked Caledonia 69-64 back on Dec. 14. The Bluejays fell 81-73 to Caledonia Jan. 4. University of Northern Iowa recruit Nathan Heise averages 29.9 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game for the Tigers.