Even with temperatures beginning to drop across the state of Minnesota as winter months rapidly approach, Waseca couldn’t be more red hot on the gridiron. The Bluejays rolled to their second consecutive blowout victory in the Section 3AAA football playoffs.
After taking down No. 7 seeded Belle Plaine 62-0 in the quarterfinals, the No. 2 seeded Bluejays returned to their home field Saturday and hosted No. 3 Tri-City United and downed the Titans in a big 51-8 victory to advance to the Section 3AAA Championship game against No. 1 Fairmont.
Spearheaded by its ground game from the trio of Oliver O’Brien, Christian Rodriquez and Mason DeKruif, Waseca has recorded back-to-back games with 50 or more points scored en route to its trip to the championship game.
In a 31-0 first half performance, the defense came up with three turnovers that helped swing all of the momentum to the Bluejays side and kept it there.
Looking to answer an early touchdown drive by Waseca, the Titans elected to go for it on fourth and long late in the first quarter. TCU’s quarterback couldn’t get a pass off before senior linebacker Jarret Ahlschlager broke through and came up with a sack to force a turnover on downs.
Not long after, senior defensive back Parker Link nabbed the ball out of the air for an interception and the Bluejays second turnover of the first half. On the next offensive play for the Titans, they coughed the ball up deep in their own territory and senior defensive lineman Derek Bakken recovered the ball for Waseca on the Titans' 18-yard line.
Already leading 6-0 before the first turnover, Waseca made the most of the extra opportunities presented by its defensive play.
Tri-City United faced a similar issue that most teams matched up against the Bluejays had, which was not being able to stop them on the ground.
As a team, Waseca ran for over 200 yards with a total of 205, along with an additional 74 yards through the air from O’Brien, who started the game out with a passing touchdown.
O’Brien, Rodriguez and DeKruif combined for five total rushing touchdowns, three of which came in the first half and some benefited directly from the turnovers forced by the defense.
Driving down near TCU’ goal line twice, Rodriguez and DeKruif both scored their first touchdowns by punching the ball in with Rodriguez scoring first from 3-yards out to put Waseca up 14-0, followed by DeKruif scoring from 2-yards out after the interception to up its lead to 20-0.
Following the fumble recovery by Bakken on TCU’s 18-yard line, O’Brien broke out for an 18-yard rushing touchdown to put the Bluejays up 28-0 in the tail end of the first half.
DeKruif and Rodriguez both tallied touchdowns in the second half, with a 13-yard score by DeKruif early in the third quarter and another near-goalline punch-in by Rodriguez from 3-yards out closing in at the halfway mark in the third quarter.
With six combined touchdowns from O’Brien, Rodriguez and DeKruif, which includes a touchdown connection through the air between O’Brien and senior receiver Isaac Potter, along with a lockdown defensive performance, there wasn’t much TCU could do to limit a red-hot Bluejays team who have their eyes locked on a Section 3AAA championship.
In order to capture the section championship, Waseca will have to defeat No. 1 Fairmont, who’s coming off a 40-6 win over Luverne and holds a 28-15 win over the Bluejays during the regular season.
The Section 3AAA championship game between No. 2 Waseca and No. 1 Fairmont is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School football stadium.