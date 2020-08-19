It’s rare to go without a grumble when it comes to asking athletes to perform cardio work but it’s been all smiles inside the Waseca Intermediate gym for gymnastics head coach Kim Wendland.
Wendland has been holding intermediate and advanced gymnastic sessions through Waseca Community Education at the school this month on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The kids are happy just to be in the gym.
“I can make them do any type of conditioning and they don’t complain because I think they’ve been sitting around so much,” Wendland said. “They have been so bored that this is so fun.”
Classes started the first week of August and the athletes surprised Wendland with their skills following an extended layoff.
“It was a little challenging to get them back in the gym in August but a lot of them were ready,” she said. “They look so good.”
Around 15 gymnasts have attended the classes and Wendland is limited to having groups of 25, per COVID-19 guidelines.
Wendland and her coaches have taken extra precautions in addition to wearing masks. The mats get clean after every session and the coaches make sure everyone sanitizes their hands throughout the session.
The gymnasts aren’t working on routines yet, but younger gymnasts have gone through tumbling exercises while older athletes have worked on specific events like balance beam and uneven parallel bars.
The classes serve as a good feeder program to the youth team and help build the program for the future.