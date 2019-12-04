The first game on the hardwood was a tough go around for the Waseca boys basketball team this Saturday where they lost 65-49 to DeLaSalle at Champlin Park high school.
Waseca played from behind all game long and were down at halftime 35-22. The team couldn’t find enough stops defensively to catch up in the second half. Andrew Morgan was the Bluejays top scorer with 24 points and Kyreese Willingham finished with 11 of his own.
Ryan Dufault put up five points while Matt Seberson posted four. Shaun Hulscher had three points and Dravyn Spies chipped in a bucket as well. DeLaSalle had three different players in double digits en route to victory.
Waseca will visit Champlin Park high again this Saturday as they take on Hopkins high at 11 a.m.