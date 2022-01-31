Tyrone Wilson’s teammates can attest it was just a matter of time.
He had been working on it in practice, waiting for the right moment to arrive in a game.
The moment for the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva senior forward came with under two minutes to go on a breakaway.
Wilson emerged from the pack of defenders, quickly gathered his feet and threw down his first dunk of the season for the cherry on top of a 57-39 Gopher Conference win Friday at Bethlehem Academy.
“As soon as I saw that dunk, I almost started to cry. It was so beautiful,” NRHEG sophomore forward William Tuttle said playfully. “You see him working on it all the time in practice, then he hits it.”
It was a euphoric moment for Wilson, whose 15 points were part of a three-headed monster led by sophomore guard Daxter Lee’s game high 20 points on four made threes and 13 points by senior co-captain and guard, Porter Peterson.
The first 30 minutes of game time were much more nail-biting.
BA (4-10, 2-6), which entered as winners of two of its last three, got out to an 18-10 lead with 9 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the first half.
NRHEG (8-6, 4-3) coach Isaiah Lundberg was beginning to see a lot of the same issues that plagued his squad in the previous game, a 57-43 loss at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
He needed a timeout.
The Panthers turned the ball over 10 times in the first half. They cut that number to six in the second half and were more crisp in attacking the Cardinals’ 2-3 zone defense, even before halftime.
NRHEG mounted a 9-0 run to go up 19-18 that held BA scoreless for more than five minutes. The Panthers took a 24-23 lead into the break.
“I thought against their zone, we did a much better job moving the ball, getting it into the middle and short corner and attacking there,” Lundberg said.
NRHEG’s shooting splits finished at 21-for-41 (51.2%) from the field, 4-for-12 (33.3%) from three and 11-for-22 (50%) from the foul line. BA finished at 13-for-49 (26.5%), 3-for-15 (20%) and 10-for-14 (71.4%), respectively.
BA’s 16 second-half points showed what NRHEG can do defensively when locked in. Wilson wants he and his guys to bring that intensity from the get-go.
“In the first half, we were just sleeping, I felt like,” Wilson said. “We came out pretty slow. We woke up a little bit, got the (deficit) down, took the lead at half and after half we were talking that we had to wake up and we got to work in the second half. It was up from there, basically.”
Lee and Peterson were effective penetrating the defense for their own opportunities or others’. Wilson shrugged off a two-point first half to punish BA in the paint.
NRHEG is already three up on its win total from a season ago and has not lost to a team with a losing record. The Panthers dropped one game to Kenyon-Wanamingo and two each to Maple River and St. Clair, all of which have been ranked in the top 20 in the state in Class A or AA by Minnesota Basketball News.
By the same token, NRHEG has yet to beat a team with a winning record.
“Four of are losses are to two teams," Peterson said. "If we can just overcome those and get better at playing good basketball against good teams, I think we can go a lot further."
Lee cited the team's mix of playmakers as a strength that could help NRHEG break into a higher echelon.
"To be honest, I think everyone’s (scoring) role varies every night," Lee said. "Between us three (leading scorers), anybody can go off for 20, even 30. So, I think just playing whatever role we need to play, just playing as a team and moving the ball. Whatever comes to us, comes to us."